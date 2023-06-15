PSG x Air Jordan 6 Low "Cement Grey" sneakers: Everything we know so far

Paris Saint-Germain and the Jordan Brand are collaborating again to introduce the Air Jordan 6 Low "Cement Grey." The partnership between PSG and the Jordan Brand has brought together two champions in their respective fields. The collaboration between the French football club and the American sportswear brand showcases a unique opportunity to explore the relationship between brand cohesiveness and team identification and how they impact the fit of co-branding.

The Jordan Brand's position in sports and fashion has been a perfect match for PSG's desire to be a cultural lifestyle brand. While the official release date or price for the PSG x Air Jordan 6 Low "Cement Grey" sneakers has not yet been confirmed, the pair is expected to be dropped soon in the coming months of 2023.

PSG x Air Jordan 6 Low "Cement Grey" sneakers will arrive in the latter half of 2023

Only a few brands get the opportunity of collaborating on as many Jordan Brand shoe models as Paris Saint-Germain F.C. Now, a PSG x Air Jordan 6 Low "Cement Grey" colorway will be added to the professional football team's collection, which already includes the Air Jordan 5 Low, Air Jordan 1 High, Air Jordan 7, and many more.

The color blocking of the upcoming AJ 6 Low leans more toward the neutral end of the color wheel, but it still has useful flashes of color and eye-catching midsole accents. Light gray overlays, laces, and toggles surround the subdued gray shade that dominates the uppers. Meanwhile, bright orange flashes peek out from between the stitched-in Jumpman emblems and the PSG branding that are fastened to the heels.

The Air Jordan 6 Low proudly displays the iconic Jumpman logo, representing the legendary Michael Jordan. This emblem adds a touch of timeless style and serves as a reminder of the shoe's basketball heritage. The ice blue color of the AJ6 is recreated in the treading, while the curved midsole molds are embellished with angelic speckling.

The Air Jordan 6 Low boasts a cool and trendy appearance that is sure to catch the eye. Its low-top silhouette offers a modern and fashionable edge, perfect for those who want to make a statement with their footwear.

Further, these sneakers are produced with high quality and advanced materials. The cushioned midsole and plush inner lining provide a cozy and snug fit for the feet. Whether anyone is walking, running, or just hanging out, they will feel like they are walking with cushions under their feet.

Crafted with great attention to detail, the Air Jordan 6 Low features high-quality materials. The upper is made from a combination of durable leather and breathable mesh, ensuring both longevity and breathability for the feet. These shoes provide excellent support for the feet and ankles. The sturdy lacing system allows anyone to adjust the fit to their preference, giving them added stability and confidence during any activity.

Whether anyone is hitting the court or going for a casual stroll, the AJ 6 Low delivers versatile performance. Its grippy outsole ensures excellent traction on various surfaces, allowing everyone to move with ease and confidence. The PSG x Air Jordan 6 Low "Cement Grey" sneakers will hit the market soon. Keep an eye on the Jordan Brand to know the official release date and more.

