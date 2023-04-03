5 best Air Jordan 6 collabs of all time

Owned and created by Nike, Air Jordan specializes in basketball shoes and athletic wear. Named after famous basketball player Michael Jordan, the brand was introduced in 1984, and since then, it has become one of the most popular shoe lines in the world.

One of the most notable aspects of AJ's popularity is its long history of collaborations with other brands and designers. From streetwear brands to high-end fashion designers, AJ has worked with a wide range of partners to create unique and limited-edition versions of its iconic shoes.

Some of the most famous AJ collaborations include partnerships with streetwear brands like Supreme and Off-White, as well as high-end designers like Dior and Givenchy. As such, these collaborations often feature unique designs, materials, and colorways that are highly sought after by sneaker collectors and fans.

PSG x AJ 6 and four other Air Jordan 6 collaborations that have become all-time favorites among sneakerheads

1) Levi’s x Air Jordan 6

Levi’s x AJ 6 (Image via House of Heat)

The Levi's x AJ 6 is a unique take on the classic AJ 6 silhouette, featuring denim and suede materials inspired by Levi's jeans. The shoe features a washed denim upper with contrasting tan and blue accents, with the Levi's signature red tab on the side. The midsole comes in solid tan blue, while the outsole features a translucent gum rubber finish.

2) Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6

Travis Scott x AJ 6 (Image via Nike)

Released in 2019, the sneaker is a highly coveted collaboration between the rapper Travis Scott and the Jordan brand. The Butterfly Effect singer is known for his love of sneakers and his unique style, and this collaboration showcases his creative vision and attention to detail.

Travis Scott x AJ 6 features an olive green suede upper with bright orange accents and a glow-in-the-dark sole. The design also includes a stash pocket on the ankle collar, a nod to Scott's habit of keeping his personal items close at hand during performances.

3) PSG x Air Jordan 6

PSG x AJ 6 (Image via Farfetch)

The PSG x AJ 6 is a collaboration between the Paris Saint-Germain football club and the Jordan brand. The collaboration celebrates the long-standing partnership between the two brands, which began in 2018 and has since produced several successful releases.

Released in 2019, the sneakers showcase a black and gray colorway, with "PSG" branding on the heel tab and an orange Jumpman logo on the tongue. Additionally, the shoes feature reflective detailing on the sole and a clear outsole with an orange Jumpman logo on it.

4) Aleali May x Air Jordan 6

Aleali May x AJ 6 (Image via Nike)

The Aleali May x AJ 6 is a collaboration between the Los Angeles-based stylist and designer Aleali May and the Jordan brand. The sneakers were released in 2019 and feature a color scheme inspired by May's personal style. The upper is done in a light pink suede, with orange accents and a translucent outsole. The shoe also features a unique lacing system with iridescent eyelets and lace locks, as well as Aleali May's signature on the heel tab.

5) Michael Jordan Motorsports x Air Jordan 6

Michael Jordan Motorsports x AJ 6 (Image via GOAT)

Michael Jordan acquired a new passion for cycling after retiring from basketball, after which he launched his own motorsports firm. The hues on the shoes were taken from one of his illustrious bicycles, which radiated vintage Nike Air cool.

The Air Jordan 6 "Motorsports" takes its cues from the designs and insignia of the Michael Jordan Motorsports racing team. The sockliner features an elephant motif, and the top is white leather with a black sole. Each heel includes a Jumpman emblem and the number 23, while the sole is transparent around the Air unit and the forefoot.

The history of Air Jordan collaborations is a testament to the brand's enduring popularity and influence in the world of fashion and streetwear. Whether it's a limited-edition release or a classic retro design, Air Jordan continues to be one of the most iconic and highly-demanded sneaker models globally.

