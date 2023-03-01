5 Most Expensive Air Jordan 6 of All Time

In 1991, Michael Jordan won his first championship while sporting a pair of Air Jordan 6 sneakers. As a result, this shoe became instantly recognizable among sneakerheads. Additionally, it appeared to be a very sturdy shoe. Given Michael Jordan's love of racing, it makes sense that this model has a race car vibe to it. Fans are always eager to add these dope new colorways to their collections, as this sneaker has received many of them over the years.

Moreover, the AJ 6 makes much more sense as an everyday shoe based on its on-court performance and general quality. Basketball players are aware of this, and sneakerheads enjoy it. Especially considering the availability of more than 10 colorways. However, there are some AJ 6 silhouettes that are limited edition and exceptional in design.

A lot of Jordan 6 sneakers came into the sneaker world and took the sneakerheads by surprise. So, here is a list of the top five most expensive Air Jordan 6 sneakers of all time.

The Air Jordan 6 "Black Infrared" and Four Other Most Expensive Air Jordan 6 Sneakers of All Time

1) Air Jordan 6 "Sport Blue"

The Air Jordan 6 "Sport Blue" (also known as "September Blue"), one of the original five colorways released in 1991, didn't see its first retro release until 2014. However, as a part of the "Sport Blue Pack," which included the Air Jordan 3 and Air Jordan 14, the shoe made its long-awaited comeback. The sneakers have an all-white smooth and perforated leather upper with the Air Jumpman logo on the heel, a signature rubber tongue, and a lace overlay. Moreover, black elements on the outsole, tongue, and heel spoiler balance the design and add some contrast.

The Black Infrared may have been the most instantly recognizable sneaker in the original five-colorway run, but the Sport Blue is the real standout. It's a shame that the shoe has only had one retro re-release, as that actual blue midsole looks fantastic sandwiched between a clean white leather upper and that icy outsole.

The AJ 6 "Sport Blue" retails for more than $1000 on resale sites and other retailers.

2) Air Jordan 6 "Carmine"

If the description of the Black Infrared as the "quintessential Jordan VI" offends you, you likely like the Carmine, and that's a perfectly reasonable response. This colorway stands out so strongly because the colored base makes the panel design really pop. It brings together the best aspects of Black and White Infrared and transforms them into something more elegant and regal.

The "Carmine" uses bolder color blocking than the black/infrared and white/infrared home and away versions, with two-toned red and white perforated uppers that differ between nubuck and leather, respectively. The upper is separated from the visible heel Air unit and partial ice outsole by a striking black midsole strip.

In other places, a stretchy neoprene lower section works with a tall tongue top with large cutouts to make pulling simple. Also included are the lace toggles, though most sneakerheads, like MJ, will probably retighten them through the start of the laces.

This AJ 6 "Carmine" is available for sneakerheads at select retailers and reseller sites for $400.

3) Air Jordan "Black Infrared"

The Black Infrared is the standard colorway of the Jordan 6; it is the most recognizable colorway of the silhouette and is still among the best. With a nubuck leather upper and black laces, embellished branding, a Jumpman emblem underneath, and an infrared lace lock, this moody black colourway has an icy outsole and infrared accent.

The shoe's upper also has a layer of 3M, giving it an incredibly reflective sheen. So it makes sense why they would appeal to Batman. The most recent version of this sneaker debuted in 2019, and it improved upon the original by recapturing its reflective sheen.

The Air Jordan 6 "Black Infrared" retails for $350 at select retailers and reseller sites.

4) Air Jordan 6 "Defining Moments Pack"

The Jordan 6 DMP, which debuted in January 2006 as part of a ground-breaking two-pair set that included Michael Jordan's championship-winning shoes from 1991 to 1996, has since become one of the most anticipated sneaker launches of all time. The Jordan 6 DMP, which is well known for its black and gold color scheme, also has a golden dog tag with the date of Michael Jordan's first NBA championship in 1991—the first of six. The "2020" mark on the insole and the fact that these will be available in solo and full family sizes set these apart from the 2006 version.

Moreover, the Defining Moments Jordan 6, also referred to as "The DMP" by sneakerheads, was made to honor Jordan's first illustrious NBA triple-peat and was released alongside a matching Jordan XI. The unique black and gold colorway of the Air Jordan 6 DMP exudes royalty.

The Air Jordan 6 "Defining Moments Pack" retails for approximately $300 at select retailers and reseller sites.

5) Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 "Olive"

Even though Jordan VI appears to have lost some of its luster recently, its most notable modern releases have really pushed and experimented with the design to give us something novel. Consider Travis Scott's Air Jordan 6 Olive, which has a collar-attached stash pocket and an upper made of a combination of nubuck and suede in an olive color with Sail and University Red accents.

Already a significant departure from the original plan was the stash pocket, but Cactus Jack also felt the need to add glow-in-the-dark accents to the murky outsole. We're surprised that it took this long for someone to consider adding glowing features to that outsole, but we're glad it happened at all, gimmicky as it may be.

This limited edition AJ6 is priced at $250 and can be purchased at select retail locations, including the official Nike retail site.

These are the top five most expensive Air Jordan 6s of all time. Let us know in the comments which Air Jordan 6 you have added the most to your collection.

