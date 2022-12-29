Nike Jordan 6 Rings "True Blue" sneakers: Where to buy, price, and more explored

Nike and Michael Jordan's co-owned sneaker label, Jordan, has produced one of the most popular sneaker lineages, Air Jordan. The designs have reached new heights and gained undeniable pop-culture relevance. Now, with the New Year approaching, the swoosh label is focusing on it more than ever.

After recently revealing a full-fledged 16-piece footwear retro collection, the latest colorway to appear is the Air Jordan 6 Rings "True Blue." The "True Blue" makeover is one of the most anticipated colorways of 2023, with a similar makeover appearing over Air Jordan 1 in January 2023.

An official release date for the Air Jordan 6 Rings "True Blue" sneakers hasn't been revealed yet, however, according to the media outlet Sneaker News, the pair will be released via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers in early 2023.

The upcoming Nike Air Jordan 6 Rings "True Blue" sneakers will pay homage to the classic 1988-released Air Jordan 3

The upcoming Nike Air Jordan 6 Rings "True Blue" sneakers pay homage to the classic 1988-released Air Jordan 3 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike, alongside Michael Jordan's eponymous label, loves to dabble with Michael Jordan's phenomenal career and its historical moments. It is influenced by his college fraternity, high school team, and the Shattered Backboards for inspiration.

The label has often created hybrid silhouettes such as the Spiz'ike, Dube Zero, and Two Trey, all of which are appreciated by die-hard supporters of the NBA legend.

The Jordan 6 Rings is also a hybrid silhouette inspired by Jordan's iconic legendary six rings. The silhouette is known for its mishmash design and features elements from six classic OG Air Jordans. The Nike Air Jordan 6 Rings silhouette combines the elements of AJ6, AJ7, AJ8, AJ11, AJ12, and AJ13.

Magnus Greater @MagnusIsGreater The Jordan 6 Rings Puts Together Its Own “True Blue” Colorway The Jordan 6 Rings Puts Together Its Own “True Blue” Colorway https://t.co/pu9nFCQOJz

The midsection and patent leather mudguards are taken from Air Jordan 11, the sole unit and midsoles are inspired by Air Jordan 13, the straps, chenille Jumpman tongue patch, and lace hardware are taken from Air Jordan 8, the heel pull-tabs in the rear is inspired by the Nike Air Jordan 6.

Lastly, the small details, like tongue construction, perforated detailing, and "TWO3" lettering, are reminiscent of the Air Jordan 7 and Air Jordan 12. The silhouette is clad in a "True Blue" colorway, which is amongst one of the most iconic Jordan brand repertoires.

tensolesdown @tensolesdown The #Jordan6Rings Puts Together Its Own “True Blue” Colorway: Among one of the most iconic colorways in Jordan Brand’s… Follow @tensolesdown The #Jordan6Rings Puts Together Its Own “True Blue” Colorway: Among one of the most iconic colorways in Jordan Brand’s… Follow @tensolesdown https://t.co/OoC1ciBmD0

The "True Blue" colorway is set to see a small resurgence in 2023 thanks to multiple silhouettes such as Air Jordan 1 and Jordan Legacy 312. Though the newly revealed Nike Jordan Six Rings silhouette lacks the signature Elephant print of the Air Jordan 3, the silhouette is still a faithful homage to the 199-released classic silhouette, which employs a similar color scheme.

The upper of the silhouette comes clad in a nearly white upper, which contrasts with the titular cool tone and red hues. The titular silhouette is applied over the shoes' mudguards, while the red hues are accentuated over the Jumpman branding.

The silhouette is rumored to release in early 2023 at a retail price of $170.

Poll : 0 votes