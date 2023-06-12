Fans disregard the upcoming Travis Scott x Nike Air Jordan 1 Low Golf sneakers: "Nike is so lost"

Michael Jordan's globally renowned shoe label once again came together with its frequent collaborator Travis Scott to give yet another makeover to the low-top version of Air Jordan 1. This time they joined forces to give the shoe a golf-ready revamp. These sneakers are covered in a subtle color palette.

As the early images of the shoe recently appeared on the internet, they were not well-received by users, as one of them commented:

The Travis Scott's Air Jordan 1 Low Golf sneakers are expected to be released around the holiday season this year. These low-top trainers will be introduced with an estimated retail cost of $170, as reported by Sneaker Bar Detroit along with other sneaker news outlets.

The shoes will be available through the Nike SNKRS app, Travis Scott's website, and select retailers.

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low Golf shoes failed to impress fans and sneakerheads

Sneakerheads and other internet users did not approve of Travis Scott's recently unveiled golf shoes. Many commented that the shoes looked fake, while some said that their sole units need to change.

Some made critical comments about the rapper's supporters, claiming that even though the golf shoes don't look pleasing, the rapper's admirers would still buy them.

A couple of them even expressed their belief that the pair was lying when they said their most recent Air Jordan 1 Low "Olive" sneaker would be their final collaboration with Jordan Brand.

Not all of them were critical of the sneaker's design. There were many who also appreciated the design of the new golf shoes.

More about the upcoming Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low Golf shoes

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG Golf

Release: Holiday 2023

Travis Scott, the rap music artist as well as passionate golfer, recently teamed up with Jordan Brand yet again to create an Air Jordan 1 Low for golfers. The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low golf sneakers are slated to release later in 2023, given the success of their past collaborations on the Air Jordan 1 High and Low footwear.

The legacy of the renowned AJ1 sneaker is explained on the Jordan Brand web page as follows:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected. Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential.”

It further reads:

“Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

Neutral Olive, Black, Sail, and Light Lemon Twist comprise the color scheme. The Air Jordan 1 Low Golf is constructed with premium nubuck, leather, plus mesh materials. It comes with a Neutral Olive base, nylon tongue flaps, as well as an inner lining, with white layering, lace sets, heel surfaces, and midsoles.

Dressed in a Neutral Olive, Black, Sail, and Light Lemon Twist colour scheme. Travis Scott x Nike Air Jordan 1 Low GOLF is expected to release at some point in 2024...



unknown Instant lowering of your handicap for wearing these on the courseDressed in a Neutral Olive, Black, Sail, and Light Lemon Twist colour scheme. Travis Scott x Nike Air Jordan 1 Low GOLF is expected to release at some point in 2024... Thoughts on these?unknown Instant lowering of your handicap for wearing these on the course ⛳️ Dressed in a Neutral Olive, Black, Sail, and Light Lemon Twist colour scheme. Travis Scott x Nike Air Jordan 1 Low GOLF is expected to release at some point in 2024... Thoughts on these? 📷 unknown https://t.co/vHjvhJEf0b

Jumpman Golf and "Cactus Jack" are marked on tongue tags in the Lemon Twist shade. Similar co-branded components can be discovered on the heel counters as well as insoles of these models. Travis Scott's signature reversed Swoosh in black on the medial and a golf-ready outer sole unit round out the look.

The footwear will also be wrapped differently, most likely with additional lace sets.

Keep an eye on the upcoming Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low Golf shoes that will be available for purchase soon. If you’re looking forward to buy these sneakers, you can subscribe to Nike’s website or use the SNKRS app for timely alerts on the official launch dates.

