Internet reacts as early reports of Travis Scott x Nike SB Dunk sneakers are debunked: “Y’all broke my heart with this one”

A collaborative Nike SB Dunk Low sneakers with Travis Scott was released in 2020. A few weeks ago, rumors of their restock began circulating in the footwear world. However, an Instagram post by zsneakerheadz, debunked and put an end to all the rumors. The post confirmed that the shoes will not be restocked in 2023.

Needless to say, both sneakerheads and Scott's fans were unhappy with the announcement. Some were disappointed that they couldn't get the sneakers as they had eagerly been awaiting to get the pair. Others were sad that the sneakers won't be restocked and one of them took to social media to say that the brand broke their heart with the announcement.

Netizens react to the news of bogus rumors of the Travis Scott x Nike SB Dunk Low "Cactus Jack" restock

Before zsneakerheadz made the announcement, there were growing speculations that the Travis Scott x Nike SB Dunk Low would be restocked in September 2023. What made the rumors believable was that they were shared by a number of renowned sources.

Though official approval from any associated parties was anticipated, @TuxedoAmerica, a Nike SB enthusiast, fueled the rumor mills. Sneakerheads trusted the source since it has previously shown to be correct, having revealed details on the Air Jordan 4.

According to confirmed reports, the Travis Scott x Nike SB Dunk Low will not be re-released. This latest development attracted mixed reactions from fans as well as sneakerheads.

Many commented that they knew that these pairs weren’t restocking, while others were asking who really believed these rumors. On the contrary, others who were looking forward to buying the shoes sounded upset, as they shared many sad face emojis.

Some disappointed fans said that they didn't want the shoes anyway, while others made sarcastic remarks on the post and called it a "shocker." There were others who called the whole thing "tragic." Many netizens also highlighted that the original Instagram account that posted the news had deleted their account. They said that @tuxedoamerica's account wasn't available on the platform anymore.

More about the original Travis Scott x Nike SB Dunk Low “Cactus Jack” sneaker design

Nike has worked with a number of hip-hop musicians, including Travis Scott and Drake, to swiftly bring together the domains of music, athletics, and streetwear. These collaborations have had a big influence on sneakerheads who often imitate their favorite artists' inclinations.

Travis Scott's Nike tandem sneaker styles have been among the finest and most profitable of his career, with avid buyer demand and aftermarket prices.

They have partnered multiple times in the past and have made headlines with their numerous releases. Those worth noting among these are the Nike Air Force 1, Air Trainer 1, Air Max 1, and Nike SB Dunk Low joint releases.

Most recently, there were rumors making rounds about the restocking of the Air Max 1 which was debunked as false.

The Travis Scott x Nike SB Dunk Low, the “Cactus Jack” variant, was originally launched in 2020.

The shoe was entirely covered in a Black/Parachute Beige/Petra Brown color palette. The shoe's top is primarily dressed in khaki at its foundation, emphasizing the perforated toe boxes as well as mid-panels. The khaki foundation is topped with a deep navy-colored canvas covering.

The layered deep navy-hued sections of the collaboration SB Dunk Low are further embellished with bandana designs, which is the most noticeable element. Another striking feature is Travis Scott's characteristic inverted profile swooshes on the two sides, which are mismatched pink and black. Finally, the trainers have tartan plaid designs on the mid-foot areas.

Although the brand has no plans of launching them again, fans can potentially find the pair at resellers or retailers like StockX and Farfetch. However, they would have to consider paying premiums on these platforms.

