Nike Air Force 1 Low “Black/White” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Over the course of the first five months of 2023, Nike has had fans on their toes with their prominent offerings. The Dunks, Air Jordans, Air Max, and Air Force 1 are just a few of the iconic trainers that the Swoosh brand is known for.

One of the top sellers in the footwear world is the vintage Air Force 1, and the Swoosh label continues to benefit from its enduring appeal. The Air Force 1 Low model's most recent revamp is "Black/White" with Blue labels all throughout.

The Air Force 1 Low "Black/White" colorway hasn't received an official release date from the Swoosh label yet, but Sneaker News reports that it will be available in 2023 through Nike's official online store, the SNKRS app, and a few select stores. Each pair of trainers will have a $100 USD retail price tag and be available in men's sizes.

Nike Air Force 1 Low “Black/White” shoes are embellished with blue branding accents throughout

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Air Force 1 Low Black/White sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike put forward the Air Force 1 in 1982. The cherished sneaker designer, Bruce Kilgore, was the brains behind the design of this silhouette. The shoe style, which first came about as a basketball style, immediately became well-liked in other spheres, like hip-hop, lifestyle wear, as well as streetwear genres.

The straightforward layout of the sneaker has helped it become increasingly popular all around the world. With its "Triple White" coloration the shoe rose to the top of the street style hierarchy. The sneaker has been part of numerous GRs, crossovers, and limited-edition alterations over the course of four decades.

The creation and advancement of the Air Force 1 footwear design are detailed as follows on the shoe firm's web page:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

It continues:

"Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

The original high-top, invented in 1982, recently reappeared in a simple yet stylish black-and-white color scheme. The majority of the top indulges in the former hue, while the profile swooshes, as well as the spine, marking stray in the latter.

Take a closer look at the heel areas of the sneakers (Image via Nike)

Blue spice is added to the mix by labels on the tongue flaps and unconventional tabs on the lateral swoosh, enlivening the otherwise plain Air Force 1. The frequently replicated sole unit keeps things simple on the bottom with a simple white and black pattern that matches the top.

Nike Air Force 1 Low "Black/White" sneakers are expected to hit the market later this year. In order to learn more about the availability as well as release date of this footwear fans of sneakers can head to the official web page or use the SNKRS app.

