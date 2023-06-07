Travis Scott x Jordan signature shoes: Everything we know so far 

Travis Scott is preparing for the debut of his fourth studio album, Utopia, and is also expected to expand his collaboration with Jordan Brand. The rapper was sighted on the red carpet at the Festival de Cannes wearing what is currently believed to be his inaugural Jordan Brand signature sneaker.

Already drawing notice for his suit ensemble, which included zip-up hoodie layering, the rapper was caught wearing an undisclosed pair of sneakers with a reverse Swoosh logo.

Although the official word on these sneakers is still awaited, fans and other interested readers can expect them to be sold via Nike’s SNKRS app and the rapper’s online stores.

Travis Scott’s Jordan signature shoes will be covered in off-white and black hues

Starting in 2018, the two big names, Jordan Brand and Travis Scott, have worked jointly on several stylish kicks, starting with the release of the Air Jordan 4 "Cactus Jack." In May 2019, Jordan Brand released the Air Jordan 1 High "Cactus Jack" as their joint venture.

The third installment of the collaboration turned out to be the July 2019 debut of the "Cactus Jack" Air Jordan 1 Low. Soon after, they gave the beloved Air Jordan 6 a brand-new look called "Cactus Jack," which was released in October 2019.

Their joint Air Jordan 1 Low "Reverse Mocha" shoe, which was offered in August 2020, was undeniably one of their most prominent and highly desired releases to date.

They collaborated on the new Air Jordan 1 Low "Black Phantom" colorway, which came out in December 2022. In April of this year, the two released their women's-only "Olive" Air Jordan 1 Low shoes alongside a dedicated apparel capsule.

Due to their trainers' ever-increasing popularity, the duo's global releases have fetched exorbitant resale rates in the reseller market. Recognizing their success, the rapper and the shoe label aim to release additional new sneaker designs in 2023, one of which was just spotted on Travis Scott's feet. Many reports suggest that this shoe could be the upcoming signature Jordan shoe of the Goosebumps sensation.

There is no better way to commemorate your most-awaited album release than with your trademark sneaker, which is why Travis Scott's Utopia launch was complemented with the first look of the new collaborative trainers. Some believe that the pair was designed by Travis Scott himself.

The prospective launch Nike/Jordan Brand signature shoe expands on Scott's past collaborative offerings, displaying a mix of black and dark brown suede. The shoe also has Jumpman symbols on the tongue as well as thick black waxed laces. The design is completed with black midsoles and off-white rubber outsoles.

Scott's new Jordan appears to borrow design elements from numerous classic Nike models, including the strap from the Nike Air Trainer 1 and a sole similar to the Air Tech Challenge.

In addition to the aforementioned Signature shoe, the duo is also planning to launch an all-new golf shoe later this year, the Air Jordan 1 Low Golf version. The early images of these sneakers recently surfaced on the internet. The color schemes for these pairs will be Neutral Olive, Black, Sail, and Light Lemon Twist. The fixed price for the low-top sneakers is expected to be $170.

The pair, which is expected to be offered sometime around the holidays, will be sold online as well as in offline retail shops, alongside Nike’s SNKRS App and Scott’s Cactus Jack stores.

