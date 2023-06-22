PUMA RS-X BMW shoes: Where to get, price, release date, and more details explored 

PUMA, the German sportswear conglomerate, recently launched a new iteration of the classic PUMA RS-X silhouette. The firm designed the sneaker in a BMW-inspired pattern for the current edition, labeled "BMW M Motorsport," which comes in white, blue, and vivid red hues.

The new PUMA RS-X "BMW" shoes will be released on July 1, 2023, at 9 am GMT +5:30. These sneakers will be sold for a fixed price of $120 USD each pair. Following their release, fans and other interested readers can buy them both online and in the shoe company's offline stores.

PUMA RS-X BMW M Motorsport shoes come clad in distinct hues of blue and red

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The eighties witnessed a shift away from team-oriented competition and towards individual quest for fitness. Many people took to jogging because it was simple, and only tying up their shoes and stepping out the door made it easier for most to get in shape.

During this time, Armin Dassler began working on the revolutionary technology that gave birth to the RS-Computer running shoes in 1984. The following year, a new cushioning system called Running System was incorporated to this running shoe. This eventually led to the launch of the new sneaker series, the RS collection. This new mechanism was later integrated into the RS-Computer shoes.

The RS-Computer was reissued by PUMA in 2018, in an exclusive run with updated technology that replicated the first-generation experience. Instead of connecting to a computer, a cable was used to power the sneaker via a USB port.

Here's an on-foot look of the shoes (Image via PUMA)

Alongside the re-release, PUMA debuted the RS-X, which borrowed inspiration from the 1980s running shoe by bringing back and modifying the design from beginning to end. The aesthetic capitalized on the chunky shoe craze while drawing ideas from the vintage design. The PUMA RS-X is now a trendy lifestyle footwear with PUMA's trademarked RS Technology on the midsole.

Since 2018, the RS series has grown significantly, with several models, such as the RS-X, RS-X3, RS-Fast, RS-Connect, and others, available in a wide range of materials and hues. The history of this revolutionary design promises to keep inspiring a multitude of fresh looks designed to stay in line with today's trends.

The RS-X stands out among the other RS series versions as the shoe label continues to release fresh hues of the style. Following the recent release of the Thundercats pack, sneakerheads are now all set to get an all-new "BMW M Motorsport" hue.

Take a closer look at the sole units and uppers of the sneakers (Image via PUMA)

The new BMW PUMA RS-X sneakers are described on the company's website as follows:

"The BMW M Motorsport version of the RS-X brings a splash of motorsport DNA to the PUMA sneaker that stands out for its bulky silhouette and moulded sockliner. The result: a combination of contemporary style and speed, packaged within the insignia of BMW M Motorsport."

The new iteration features mesh, suede, and synthetic upper composition. These pair uses white foundation that is contrasted with hits of red and blues all across the uppers. The automobile company's insignias are placed on the back heel counters, while the tongue tags are complete with the shoe brand's markings.

Meanwhile, the bottom of the sole units is composed of white midsoles that are perfectly banded to the outer sole units featuring blue, red, and white hues.

Sneakerheads should keep an eye out for the new PUMA RS-X "BMW M Motorsport" shoes, which are set to drop in the coming days. You can sign up on the shoe label's official website to receive immediate updates on the upcoming pair.

