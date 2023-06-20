Air Jordan 11 "Father's Day" PE edition: Everything we know so far

Michael Jordan and Nike's sneaker brand have produced many fantastic styles, but every sneakerhead will agree that the Air Jordan 11 represents one of their most outstanding offerings. The Swoosh label and Michael began their journey in 1984, which eventually led to the establishment of a legendary shoe collection.

Following the release of the Air Jordan 1 in 1985, the Air Jordan 11 became the second-most popular Air Jordan sneaker style. The sneaker became extremely famous as it commemorated Michael Jordan's glorious return to the court. Michael Jordan went on to say that the AJ11 in "Concord" was his favorite sneaker.

The Swoosh label is now rekindling the AJ11 frenzy by releasing various new hues of the style as well as reintroducing retro forms of the shoe. In addition, Jordan Brand just released a limited-edition version of the shoe to mark Father's Day in 2023. Being a Player Exclusive (PE) variant, the Air Jordan 11 "Father's Day" shoes will not be offered to the general public.

Air Jordan 11 "Father's Day" PE edition is inspired by the baseball color scheme

Air Jordan 11 "Father's Day" PE edition is inspired by the baseball color scheme

Jordan Brand has long been at the leading edge of the basketball and lifestyle footwear markets, but its impact goes far beyond the court. Jordan Brand's influence in baseball is evident, with multiple athletes in Major League Baseball, notably Jazz Chisholm, signed to the label. For Father's Day, select Jordan Brand athletes from across the world wore a player-exclusive edition of the classic Air Jordan 11.

The shoe company provides the following information regarding the history and development of their beloved eleventh trademark silhouette:

“His feet back on the court, and his eyes set firmly on the prize, Michael Jordan returned strong with his familiar break-neck pace. En route to one of his most impressive years to date, Jordan clinched MVP, All-Star MVP and Finals MVP before securing his fourth championship ring.”

The description continues as,

“The Air Jordan XI lent MJ's return a touch of class. Its patent leather shine spoke of aerodynamics while embodying an informal elegance. It was an instant favorite among players and it made a blockbuster appearance in the animated classic, Space Jam.”

This Father's Day PE Air Jordan 11 is a salute to all fathers everywhere as well as a nod to baseball's time-honored custom. This baseball-inspired PE boasts the silhouette's lower-cut leather top at the midfoot as well as the toe, in addition to the signature ballistic mesh outer.

The shoe is entirely blue, with the exception of the crisp white midsole, Jumpman emblem, and laces. The most touching element is found on the insole, which features a design with the message "Happy Father's Day."

In addition to the aforementioned PE colorway, the Swoosh's Jordan Brand will be releasing many other Air Jordan 11 colorways in the coming months of 2023. The highly anticipated colorways of the eleventh shoe, including "Neapolitan" and "DMP" variants, will be dropped around the holiday season this year. While the former will be offered in women's sizing options, the latter is available in men's sizes.

Both sneakers are marked with similar price tags of $225 for each pair. They will be sold via the Nike SNKRS app and a few other Jordan Brand retail partners.

