Nike Air Flight Huarache "Bordeaux" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The distinctive and eye-catching design of the Nike Air Flight Huarache, which was developed to win footraces, has been a mainstay of the Nike line for years. The high-top shoe has redefined its roots in pounding concrete to become a favorite among collectors and everyday shoe lovers. For 2023, the popular silhouette has been dressed in a "Bordeaux" ensemble that takes cues from the previously launched Air Jordan 7 colorway.

The recently disclosed Nike Air Flight Huarache "Bordeaux" colorway is all set to enter the footwear market sometime during the fall of 2023, as reported by the trusted sneaker news source Sole Retriever. These pairs will be offered with a retail price label of $125. Fans and other curious buyers can find them on Nike's online and physical locations, alongside its partnering retail shops.

Nike Air Flight Huarache "Bordeaux" shoes appear inspired by the Air Jordan 7 colorway

Tinker Hatfield, the sneaker label's vice president for creativity and special operations, focused on "drawing to the core essentials" when creating the sneaker. He imagined a light, almost plain design that would emphasize the technology rather than the Swoosh branding.

One year after the release of the Air Huarache Runner, the Tinker Hatfield and Eric Avar-designed Nike Air Flight Huarache made its first appearance. Chris Webber and the rest of the University of Michigan's Fab Five wore it while playing on the court during their famous beginners' season run.

Since its inception, the silhouette has continued to be popular among sneakerheads, particularly for its quirky design.

The Air Flight Huarache is famous for its daring ankle cut-outs, which had the twin objective of dropping weight and increasing flexibility without compromising stability. This design opened the ground for a decade of innovation and paved the way for the birth of low-cut basketball sneakers.

The Air Flight Huarache was accepted as an off-court essential, a trend set in motion by the Fab Five with their larger-than-life appearance, loose shorts, and the Huaraches on their feet.

The latest Air Flight Huarache pays respect to the Air Jordan 7 in this latest iteration by adopting the classic "Bordeaux" colorway. The Bordeaux style, probably one of the most daring hues of its time, exudes audacious elegance.

The new Flight Huarache, on the other hand, takes it a step further. The sneaker has a characteristic rubbed-off effect where the external paint appears to have worn away, revealing a tempting hidden layer beneath, similar to unearthing buried treasure. The entire shoe is covered in a Light Smoke Grey/Black-Iron Grey-Noble Red-Wheat-Geode Teal color scheme.

Leather, neoprene, and TPU are all used in the Nike Air Flight Huarache Bordeaux. The mudguard, toebox, and midfoot area are covered in smoky leather panels, which are complemented by black edges and harmoniously contrast with the vibrant hues of the neoprene bootie.

The famous TPU heel counter and leather collar overlay feature a similar black color scheme. The combination of a hint of teal at the heel's spine and the noble red Air insignia creates a mesmerizing visual impression. A grey midsole plus a black and multi-colored outer sole unit round out the style.

Watch out for the latest Nike Air Flight Huarache "Bordeaux" shoes, which will go on sale in the coming weeks. Those worried about missing the debut can download the SNKRS app and log in to the official Nike website to get regular updates.

