Nike's Air Jordan 1 Low Split Swoosh shoes: Everything we know so far

Nike Inc. and Michael Jordan's collaborative Jordan firm has managed to entice sneaker fans with the Air Jordan sneaker collection over the years. The duo has designed various makeovers of their numbered Air Jordan shoes, the most notable of which is the Air Jordan 1.

The most recent Air Jordan 1 Low makeover of 2023 is a special version with Split Swoosh embellishments, styled in brilliant hues with gold accents.

Although the shoe company hasn't disclosed an official release date for the Air Jordan 1 Low Split Swoosh version, Sneaker News reports that it will be available later in 2023. The shoes will be available online and in other Nike and associated retail merchant locations. Sneakerheads will also have to wait for definite pricing information.

Nike's Air Jordan 1 Low Split Swoosh shoes feature teal and blue gradient textures

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via House of Heat)

In 1984, Michael Jordan, a standout member of the Chicago Bulls, accepted an extensive deal with Nike, setting up a link between the disciplines of footwear, fashion, and sports.

A year later, in 1985, the two partners launched the Air Jordan footwear collection following the introduction of the first name-brand sneaker model, the Air Jordan 1. The perpetually evolving duo's debut pair of sneakers remained an undisputed standard in the streetwear scene for almost 30 years, and their renditions still continue to appear fantastic.

According to the Nike website, the AJ1 sneaker model has had a significant effect on the business. The following is said on the website:

"It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected. Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential.”

“Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado,” it further continues.

This version is part of a larger, premium pack that pays tribute to Jordan's legacy and is intended to emphasize the particular aspects that have helped Jordan become a worldwide sports and fashion legend. The sneaker preserves the iconic Jordan style while enhancing it with new components and precise detailing reminiscent of Jordan's luxury offerings.

In a departure from past editions, the upper part of the aforementioned Air Jordan 1 Low features a white leather foundation that serves as a neutral canvas for the vibrant palette of its toppings. Teal and blue gradients mix with baby blues in the layers, creating an appealing contrast across the white base. The color scheme is complemented and kept in balance with a white nylon tongue and liner.

Take a closer look at the heels (Image via Nike)

The details, on the other hand, genuinely distinguish this footwear. The frosty jelly outer sole units plus 23 markings on the insoles — a reference to Michael Jordan's famed jersey number — flawlessly merge the atmosphere of sports grandeur with the shoe's impeccable craftsmanship.

Keep a watch out for the fashionable Nike Air Jordan 1 Low Split Swoosh hue, which will be available later this year. Individuals interested in obtaining these athletic shoes need to sign up on Nike's official web page as well as make use of the SNKRS app to receive quick updates whenever this particular version becomes accessible.

