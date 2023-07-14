PUMA MB.03 "Hills" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

LaMelo Ball's signature series with the German label includes three distinct silhouettes, the third of which is the PUMA MB.03. After launching the PUMA MB.03 "Guttermelo" variant, which was released in the form of NFTs, PUMA is getting ready for a new "Hills" colorway of the stated silhouette. The brand's design team dresses the MB.03 in volt green and grey for this future version while adding some wacky embellishments.

Regarding the anticipated release date of the LaMelo Ball x PUMA MB.03 "Hills" colorway, the sneaker company has not made any official announcements. But according to Sole Retriever, these sneakers will be sold sometime in November this year.

Each pair of these signature shoes will have a price tag of $175. They will be sold through many additional retail partners in addition to PUMA's online and physical stores.

LaMelo Ball x PUMA MB.03 Hills shoes are covered in grey and green hues

Here's another look at the upcoming shoes (Image via Sole Retriever)

Puma is an established name in the athletic wear business, with a diverse product line that includes footwear, clothes, accessories, and gear. The company has also collaborated with prominent individuals, sports players, and artists such as Rihanna, Usain Bolt, Selena Gomez, and LaMelo Ball.

LaMelo Ball is a talented NBA athlete who is currently playing for the Charlotte Hornets. He also happens to be the league's youngest player to record a triple-double. In 2020, he signed a multi-year contract with the German activewear titan, becoming one of the ambassadors of PUMA Hoops.

"The weight of this model is much lighter than Puma MB01 and MB02."

PUMA Hoops is the company's basketball subsidiary, which resurfaced after a 20-year absence in 2018. With sneakers like the Clyde Court and the RS-Dreamer, Puma Hoops seeks to bring inventiveness, flair, and efficiency to the basketball court.

The MB Collection, LaMelo Ball's exclusive assortment of shoes and gear, is one of Puma Hoops' most recent and desired releases. The first shoe in the player's MB collection, the MB.01, came out in 2021. Following this, both partners officially released the second improved variation, MB.02, in 2022.

Introduced earlier in 2023, the PUMA MB.03 is the collection's most modern and special shoe. The latest rendition of the silhouette, dubbed "Hills," has recently surfaced online.

Five years ago a 15-year-old LaMelo Ball cemented his superstar following and otherworldly scoring abilities by dropping an overwhelming 92 points for Chino Hills High School.

The pair features two shades of gray on the textile upper, using a brighter color for the majority of the outer and a darker shade across the mudguard. Volt-green mesh coupled with a dramatic claw mark effect is also incorporated into the pair, adding vitality. Grey laces are secured in place with sporadic green lace loops.

Number "92" and the "1 of 1" mark along with the MB wings symbol are all printed in black as well as green on the light gray tongue flap, respectively. The back ankle is supported by wavy solid foam, along with the PUMA and additional Melo "1 of 1" markings imprinted on it in black and volt.

MeloHive 🛸💕 @Meloleague LaMelo’s Puma MB.03 has arrived in a brand new colorway! The color schemes on these MB.03 "Hills" 🛸🛸🛸

As you scan the sneaker, you'll see that the coral-patterned outsole, as well as the ridged midsole, are both in a darker shade of grey than the rest of the sneaker. Finally, the word " Rare " written over the forefoot of both outer sole units in volt green completes the look.

Sneaker enthusiasts should keep a lookout for the LaMelo Ball x PUMA MB.03 "Hills" colorway, as it will be launched in the upcoming months of this year.

Customers can download the PUMA app or sign up on the company's website to receive timely updates when the shoe goes on sale if they want to avoid missing the debut of this particular edition.