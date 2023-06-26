PUMA and its "Hoops" basketball offshoot are broadening their joint sneaker range with LaMelo Ball of the Charlotte Hornets. The creative duo will continue their collaboration in the following month with the release of the MB.02 Low sneakers in the "Queens City" makeover, the NBA player's second signature footwear.

Earlier this year, the shoe company presented the third edition of LaMelo's shoe, named MB.03. However, PUMA is planning to drop a bevy of MB.02 Lo low-top colorways, including a brand-new "Queens City" version, before they release any MB.03 colorways.

The recently surfaced LaMelo Ball x PUMA MB.02 Lo “Queen City” shoes are all set to enter the footwear market on July 7, 2023. These signature shoes will be offered for 130 USD per pair.

Fans of LaMelo and other sneakerheads can purchase these shoes through PUMA and its affiliated merchants, including online marketplaces like FootLocker.

LaMelo Ball x PUMA MB.02 Lo “Queen City” shoes are covered in Charlotte Hornets-friendly color palette

Although PUMA has been around since 1948, the German shoe giant has recently revisited its roots in hardwood, thanks to a fresh perspective and an impressive roster of PUMA athletes.

LaMelo Ball and PUMA agreed to terms in October 2020, just before the NBA draft. As a result of the multi-year partnership, LaMelo became the public face of PUMA basketball. This was a critical choice for the shoe company, which was striving to compete with Nike and Adidas.

The MB.02, which was released in 2021 to commemorate LaMelo's Rookie of the Year honor, is LaMelo Ball's second signature silhouette. The MB.02 has a one-of-a-kind design that includes aspects of LaMelo's personality and style.

The attention to minute details that went into the creation of the MB.02 is one of its most notable features. The shoe is made of many components, notably suede, leather, and mesh. Its top part is divided into pieces, each with its own distinct design. The midsole of the shoe features PUMA's proprietary foam technology, which provides superior cushioning and stability.

Since its inception, the German shoe company has released multiple colorways of the silhouette, with "Queens City" being the most recent. This Hornets-friendly teal and purple colorway is an extension of the MB.01 hue from 2022.

The sneakers' blue toe boxes gradually transform into purple as one moves back toward the sides of the shoe. The player's one-winged insignia, which also appears in white on the insoles, is embroidered on the purple tongue flaps. The player's logo and "M.E.L.O." are written in white over the back of the heels. The shoes are finished with two sets of laces in blue and white

Keep an eye out for the new LaMelo Ball x MB.02 Lo "Queen City" shoes, which will be released in the month of July this year. Readers can also sign up on the brand's website to receive instant updates.

