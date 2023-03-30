LaMelo Ball x PUMA MB.01 Lo “Triple White” Shoes: Restock date, price, and more details explored

PUMA MB.01 and LaMelo Ball are getting ready to re-release the well-liked "Triple White" Low iteration from the previous year, providing hoopers all over the world with a stylish option for summer game sessions.

The PUMA MB.01 Lo “Triple White” shoes are slated to be restocked on March 30, 2023, at 10 am ET. These shoes will be sold via PUMA’s online stores, alongside select retailers, both offline and online. The shoes will be offered in multiple sizing options, including both men's and grade school variants.

The retail price for the men’s shoes is set at $120, whereas the grade school sizes can be bought for $85 per pair.

LaMelo Ball x PUMA MB.01 Lo “Triple White” shoes are detailed with dazzling silver accents throughout



LaMelo Ball, the rising star of the NBA and the Charlotte Hornets, has teamed up with PUMA to create his first signature basketball shoe, the PUMA MB.01. The shoes debuted in 2021 in an appealing "UFO" colorway that sold out quickly.

Following that, the silhouette was offered in a range of vibrant and quirky colorways in 2022, one of which was the “Triple White” makeup that debuted in July last year. Now, fans of LaMelo and PUMA can look forward to a re-release of the PUMA MB.01 Lo "Triple White."

The description of the Triple White colorway on the shoe label’s web page reads:

“For the latest LaMelo Ball drop, we went back to the original. Featuring that distinctly intricate upper in crisp white, with Melo-branded Not From Here accents—like his signature wings and “1 of 1” motto—in a clean, tonal treatment, these low-top kicks are in a league all their own. The galactic sole and space-age PUMA Hoops tech, including NITRO foam, make tournament ready look interplanetary. Your game will never be the same.”

The PUMA MB.01 Triple White shoes feature an all-white body, without any hint of color. However, they are not lacking in style or performance.

The shoes have a futuristic design that reflects LaMelo's mantra of "Not From Here", which is also printed on the white overlay above the toe box. The shoes also have galactic graphics on the insoles, as well as PUMA and LaMelo Ball's signature logos.



The pair is not only stylish, but also comfortable and functional. They have a low-cut silhouette that allows for more freedom of movement and flexibility. They also have a NITRO foam midsole that provides cushioning and responsiveness, as well as a rubber outsole that offers traction and durability.

The shoes are designed to support LaMelo's explosive and versatile style of play on the court.

The PUMA MB.01 "Triple White" shoes are a must-have for fans of LaMelo Ball and PUMA Hoops. The shoes are a perfect addition to any sneaker collection, as they can be worn on and off the court.

This pair is also a great way to show support for LaMelo Ball, who is one of the most exciting and talented players in the NBA today.

If you want to cop a pair of the PUMA MB.01 "Triple White" shoes, make sure to mark your calendars for the specified date. It’s important to note that they are limited to three pairs per order.

