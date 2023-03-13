"She looks so beautiful": Rihanna's baby bump-baring Oscar 2023 Alaïa dress reinvents maternity fashion

Continuing her streak of reinventing maternity fashion with bold looks, Rihanna made her red carpet debut with her second pregnancy at the 2023 Oscars. She was seen flaunting her baby bump in a dominatrix-inspired dress from Alaïa on March 12, 2023 at the 95th Academy Awards held at Dolby Theater, Los Angeles, California.

The Diamond singer's Oscars look is giving all moms-to-be a lesson as she stunned the red carpet without changing her personal style or concealing her pregnancy bump.

Fans in awe of Rihanna's Oscars 2023 Alaïa dress

Fans were allured with Rihanna's Oscars 2023 red carpet look as she arrived in an all-black look.

The Umbrella hitmaker wore an Alaïa dress, which featured leather detailing and a sheer fabric upon her still-growing baby bump. The look left the internet in awe as they shared their views upon her look.

Riri was seen wearing an Alaïa ensemble, which featured a leather Bandeau bra and maxi skirt. The matching set was layered over a matching dark sheer mesh turtleneck bodysuit.

The showstopping maxi skirt featured thigh cutouts slashed on either sides of the hips to add a dramatic and wild touch. The maxi skirt further featured a dramatic leather train, which is not only unusual but also bold and dominatrix inspired.

She matched her iconic outfit with Giuseppe Zanotti strappy heels and high jewelry including diamond drop earrings and a bold cocktail ring from Moussaieff. The pop star finished off her look with spiky bun, shimmering silver eye shadow, and a bright red lipstick.

Rihanna changed into another look to perform her song from Black Panther

Rihanna later changed into another look to perform Lift Me Up, which was nominated for Best Original Song. She wore a sheer black bra with embellished curtains of diamonds and matching sheer pants.

The look perfected the art of body-conscious maternity wear and proved that the popstar edge can seamlessly go hand in hand with pregnancy. Of course, this is not the first time that Riri has pushed the conventions of maternity wear, she made multiple appearances in bold outfits during her first pregnancy last year.

One of the Diamond singer's most consistent approaches towards maternity wear is that the baby bump should be showcased rather than being obscured. The same was followed for her latest Oscar look.

