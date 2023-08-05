Salehe Bembury x Crocs collaboration has been a very successful one over the years. Now, the iconic duo is back with another Crocs Pollex Clog collection, and this time, it's exclusively for kids. The "Crocs Pollex Clog by Salehe Bembury" is a combination of function and form that balances nostalgia and heritage.

The Pollex is composed of a combination of three of Bembury's signature fingerprints, with creative concave elevations letting the models for multi-directional traction.

The collaboration has been extended for two more years, and Bembury will collaborate with Crocs' design team to evolve his popular Pollex design as well as introduce new silhouettes in the near future.

The new kids' exclusive Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Clog collection will release on August 17, via beaspunge.com at 9 AM PST. After that, the collection will see a broader launch via the official website of Crocs. The pricing details are yet to be confirmed by the brand.

The Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Clog collection features 3 colorways, "Begonia," "Yucca," and "Dewberry"

Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Clog collection (Image via Salehe Bembury Instagram)

Salehe Bembury and Crocs have changed the casual footwear landscape with their creative Pollex Clog since their partnership started in 2021. The silhouette, which has become popular among adults, is now set to capture a younger audience.

The Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Clog collaboration will debut three kids-exclusive models soon this month, bringing a dash of color and imagination to children's footwear.

Three bright colorways prepared for the kids are 'Begonia' (red), 'Dewberry' (purple,) and 'Yucca' (blue). These bright shades capture the spirit of Spring and Summer and at the same time also bring a fresh and colorful touch to the approaching fall season.

These clogs are captivating and a statement piece thanks to their lively and vivid colors, as well as their iconic fingerprint-inspired mold with advanced technology.

This collection is noteworthy because it preserves all of the trappings associated with the new collaborative Crocs while injecting it with new vitality and vigor. These shoes represent youth, uniqueness, and the limitless possibilities of the imagination.

The partnership between Bembury and Crocs began when the footwear brand reached out to the designer via Instagram direct message, offering to send him a pair of shoes. Bembury responded by proposing a collaboration involving the Classic Clog.

Crocs brand President Michelle Poole said:

"For many years, collaborations and product partnerships have been at the core of our brand strategy, and we are very proud of what we have been able to create in partnership with Salehe."

She added:

"His unique approach to design has brought a fresh perspective to our molded form and enabled us to connect with new consumers. Looking ahead, we are excited to continue this partnership and extend into dynamic new silhouettes."

According to Salehe Bembury, people dwell in a world of 'here today, gone tomorrow' cooperation, so the value is in long-term relationships, which is what he and the shoe brand developed.

Innovative design motivates moderation and balances usefulness with beauty and the Pollex Pod exemplifies this by successfully fusing Crocs' and Salehe Bembury's own brand identities.

SOLELINKS @SOLELINKS Kids Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Clog Begonia, Dewberry & Yucca dropping August 17th at 9am PT/12pm ET => pic.twitter.com/d0iWlmMOXV Kids Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Clog Begonia, Dewberry & Yucca dropping August 17th at 9am PT/12pm ET => beaspunge.com

To grab these kids' exclusive Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Clog collection, mark the calendar for August 17. The pairs will be available to purchase right at 9 am PST.