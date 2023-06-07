Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex "Horchata" Clog: Price and more details explored

Salehe Bembury and Crocs are coming together to introduce Crocs Pollex Clog dressed in a "Horchata" color palette. On April 5, Salehe Bembury, a footwear designer, recently extended his partnership with Crocs for another two years. Bembury will join the brand as Creative Director of the Crocs x Pollex Pod collection as part of the agreement, building upon the aesthetics of the breakthrough Crocs.

The Crocs Pollex Clog is being introduced as a result of this partnership, which is anticipated to infuse the brand with new ideas and creativity. Bembury is known for his unique and innovative designs. He recently revealed the first look of the upcoming Crocs Pollex "Horchata" Clog on his official Instagram account. He didn't mention an official release date or any other information regarding the drop. However, the price details for the pair are here, which will be $85.

Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex "Horchata" Clog will launch in men's sizes

When it made its debut in June 2021, the Crocs Pollex Clog, the creation of Salehe Bembury, shook up the market for casual, slip-on footwear. Since then, the Pollex Clog has had a steady stream of releases. In preparation for the summer of 2023, Bembury has also recently released a new iteration of the Pollex Clog, this time one that will be offered in a "Horchato" hue.

The clog appears subdued and murky grey at first glance. Like the earlier editions, the clog has a monochromatic color palette. The distinctive Pollex series fingerprint grooves that smoothly encircle the foam tops and bottoms are still used in the layout.

It's not evident from the newest colorway if the semi-translucent wedges that were originally inserted around the heel and toe portion still exist. The heel strap of the shoe is adjustable using velcro.

The "Crocs Pollex Clog by Salehe Bembury" is a new concept of function that strikes a balance between tradition and nostalgia. The brand further described them as:

"The Pollex is composed of 3 of Bembury's signature fingerprints merged together, with dramatic concave ridges allowing for multi-directional traction. It is also the first closed heel clog that Crocs has created, with holes found on the upper of the Pollex designed to align with the high heat areas of the foot for increased breathability."

Bembury designed the model in two styles, considering the wider choice for consumers. One can wear the pair with a strap or completely strapless. Strapless for "free" wear and with straps in "Trail" style for outdoor use with a light lifestyle vibe

The Crocs Pollex Clog is a new silhouette that reimagines the classic clog with a futuristic and organic design. It features three of Bembury's signature fingerprints merged, forming dramatic concave ridges that provide multi-directional traction and ventilation. The Pollex Clog is composed of an EVA foam upper with semi-translucent panels and strategically placed vent holes to increase ventilation in high-heat zones.

The Crocs Pollex Clog is the first closed heel clog that Crocs has created, with holes found on the upper of the Pollex designed to align with the high-heat areas of the foot for increased breathability. Soon, the Salehe Bembury Pollex "Horchata" Clog will hit the market with the same classic features. Stay tuned until then!

