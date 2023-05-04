Sega x Crocs “Sonic The Hedgehog” Classic Clogs : Where to get, release date, and more details explored

Collaborating with a variety of international brands, celebrities, and numerous artists, Crocs has established itself as one of the most experimental labels in the footwear sector. The upcoming Classic Clog will feature Sonic, everyone's favorite hedgehog, thanks to Crocs and Sega's most recent collaboration. The duo’s joint foam clogs are covered in a white/red color palette.

The Sega x Crocs Classic Clog "Sonic The Hedgehog" edition will be released on May 24, 2023, through Crocs and select retailers online and in-store. The clog is available in men's sizing, but can also be worn by women and kids. The retail price has not been announced yet, but it is expected to be affordable and accessible for all Sonic fans.

Sega x Crocs “Sonic The Hedgehog” Classic Clogs are covered in themed white and red hues

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming clogs (Image via Sportskeeda)

Sega and Crocs have teamed up to create a special edition of the Classic Clog featuring the iconic blue hedgehog and his friends. The latest joint sandals are a colorful and fun footwear option that will make you feel like you are running at super speed.

The Sega x Classic Clog "Sonic The Hedgehog" edition is inspired by the classic video game series that debuted in 1991. The clog has a red-and-white color scheme that matches Sonic's shoes, with white accents on the sports mode strap, footbed, and outsole.

The heel features Sonic The Hedgehog branding, while the footbed has a graphic of Sonic himself. The clog also comes with custom Jibbitz charms that represent various elements from the game, such as gold rings, emeralds, Sonic's shoes and more. You can mix and match the charms to create your own personalized look.

Here's another look at the foam clogs (Image via Sole Retriever)

The Sega x Classic Clog "Sonic The Hedgehog" sneaker is made of Croslite foam material that is lightweight, durable, and comfortable. The clog has ventilation ports for breathability and water drainage, as well as a pivoting heel strap that offers a secure fit. The clog is easy to clean and dry, making it ideal for casual wear or outdoor activities.

The Sonic The Hedgehog themed clog is a must-have for anyone who loves Sonic the Hedgehog and Crocs. It is a unique and playful collaboration that celebrates one of the most popular video game characters of all time.

Whether you want to show off your fandom, relive your childhood memories or simply enjoy a comfortable and stylish pair of sandals, these collaborative clogs are the perfect choice for you.

More about recent Crocs collabs of 2023

Sonic The Hedgehog with Sega is not the only collaboration that the brand has launched in 2023. The footwear brand has been busy partnering with various celebrities, brands, and artists to create unique and limited-edition collections that appeal to different audiences and occasions.

Some of the notable collaborations that the footwear label has introduced in 2023 include the ones with Salahe Bembury’s Pollex Slide, Brooklyn Flip, Hello Kitty & Friends, Dreamville, and more.

These collaborations demonstrate the label's ability to innovate and diversify its product offerings, as well as connect with different consumers and cultures.

