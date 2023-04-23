Bodega x Crocs All-Terrain "NICT-TECH" Clog: Release date, price, and more details explored

Crocs, the popular footwear brand known for its comfortable and colorful clogs, has teamed up with Bodega, a streetwear retailer based in Boston and Los Angeles, to create a unique and innovative version of the All-Terrain Clog.

The Bodega x Crocs All-Terrain "NICT-TECH" Clog is set to be released on Friday, May 12, 2023. These collaborative footwear designs will be offered with a retail price tag of $90 for each pair. These pairs will be accessible in sizes ranging from US 4 to US 13.

The clog will be available online at 12 pm EST and in-store at both Bodega's Boston and Los Angeles locations on a first-come, first-served basis. The clog is expected to sell out quickly, as Crocs collaborations are highly sought-after by fans and collectors.

Bodega x Crocs All-Terrain "NICT-TECH" Clogs are made for adventurous outdoors

Bodega, a streetwear retailer based in Boston and Los Angeles, has collaborated with Crocs, the popular footwear brand known for its comfortable and colorful clogs, several times in the past.

In 2021, the duo released the Classic Clog with a twist. The clog featured a realistic fur upper that resembled a sheepskin rug, as well as three Jibbitz charms that represented Bodega’s logo, a keychain, and a pocket knife. The clog was inspired by the cozy and adventurous lifestyles of Bodega’s customers.

Following this in 2022, the two released another version of the Classic Clog, this time with a faux snakeskin upper that came in two colorways: black and white. The clog also had three Jibbitz charms that represented Bodega’s logo, a snake and a skull. The clog was inspired by the edgy and rebellious attitude of Bodega’s customers. 2023 will also witness their joint release in the coming weeks.

The All-Terrain Clog is a Crocs model that features a rugged outsole, an adjustable heel strap, and a water-friendly design. Bodega has added its own twist to the clog by adding a layer of fabric that covers the upper and forms a pocket bag and a shroud around the ankle.

The fabric has a multicolored pattern that resembles geological layers, giving the clog an earthy and organic vibe. The pocket bag can be used to store small items, while the shroud can be removed or adjusted with a drawstring. The clog also comes with three Jibbitz charms that represent Bodega's logo, a compass, and a rock.

The duo's All-Terrain "NICT-TECH" Clog is a limited-edition collaboration that showcases both brands' creativity and innovation. The clog is designed to be versatile and functional, as well as stylish and eye-catching.

If you are looking for a pair of clogs that can handle any terrain or situation while also making a fashion statement, you might want to check out the Bodega x Crocs All-Terrain "NICT-TECH" Clog. This clog is unlike any other Crocs model you have seen before, and it reflects Bodega's vision of blending street culture and outdoor adventure.

Don't miss this chance to cop this exclusive and innovative footwear design. You can easily sign up on Bodega’s website for quick updates on the upcoming foam clogs.

