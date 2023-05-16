Satisfy x Crocs Classic Clog Pack: Where to get, release date, and more details explored

Crocs, the iconic footwear brand known for its comfortable and colorful clogs, has teamed up with Satisfy, a Parisian running brand that combines technical innovation and style, to create a unique collaboration. The Satisfy x Crocs Classic Clog Pack features two colorways of the Classic Clog, enhanced with neoprene, TPU, and nylon materials for a snug and secure fit.

The Satisfy x Crocs Classic Clog Pack is set to be released on May 24, 2023, through the partnering label's website, and select retailers online as well as in-store. The retail price is €110 (approx $120 USD) per pair. The collaboration is available in men's sizing.

Satisfy x Crocs Classic Clog Pack will arrive in two colorways - Bone and Noir

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming clogs (Image via Sportskeeda)

Satisfy was founded in 2015 by Brice Partouche, a former fashion designer who discovered his passion for running. The brand aims to create high-performance running wear that is also esthetically pleasing and culturally relevant. Satisfy's products are designed in Paris and manufactured in Europe and Japan, using advanced fabrics and techniques.

Some of the brand's signature features include reflective details, detachable labels, flat seams, odor control, moisture management, and modular pockets.

Crocs was founded in 2002 by Scott Seamans, Lyndon Hanson, and George Boedecker Jr., who wanted to create a comfortable boat shoe that could be worn in any environment. The brand's first product was the Beach model, which was later renamed the Classic Clog.

Since then, Crocs has expanded its product line to include sandals, flats, boots, sneakers, slides, and more. The brand's mission is to inspire everyone to be comfortable in their own shoes. Their products are known for their colorful designs, lightweight materials, easy care, and versatility.

The collaboration between the two labels is an example of how two seemingly opposite brands can come together and create something new and exciting. The Classic Clog Pack combines the best of both worlds: the comfort and durability of Crocs' clogs with the performance and style of Satisfy's running wear.

Take a look at the accessories offered with the clogs (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Satisfy x Crocs Classic Clog Pack consists of two monochromatic colorways: Bone and Noir. Both pairs retain the original Classic Clog construction for the sole unit and toebox, which are made of Croslite material - a lightweight and durable foam that conforms to the foot and offers comfort and support.

The clogs also feature ventilation ports for breathability and water drainage, as well as heel straps that can be flipped up or down for a personalized fit.

The main difference between the regular Classic Clog and the Satisfy x Crocs version is the upper part of the shoe, which has been redesigned by Satisfy to add more technical features.

The entry point of the slip-on has been raised and covered with neoprene and TPU material, creating a sock-like fit that hugs the foot. An adjustable nylon cord with a toggle allows wearers to tighten or loosen the fit around the ankle, while a co-branded pull tab on the heel facilitates easy on and off. The nylon cord also serves as a decorative element, as it wraps around the shoe and forms loops on the sides.

To complete the collaboration, each pair comes with a matching co-branded pouch that can be attached to the clogs or used separately for storage. The pouch is made of nylon and features a zip closure and a carabiner clip.

The Classic Clog Pack is a limited-edition release that showcases the fusion of performance and comfort between two different footwear brands. The collaboration is ideal for those who are looking for a versatile and functional shoe that can be worn for running or casual activities. The clogs are also customizable with Jibbitz charms, which are sold separately by Crocs.

The duo's new Classic Clog Pack is not only a fashion statement, but also a reflection of the philosophy and vision of both brands.

