Fans complain about the high price tag of upcoming Air Jordan 5 SE “Burgundy” sneakers: “$225 is too much” 

The anticipated Air Jordan 5 "Burgundy" recently received its first look, following throwback rumours that initially arose at the end of 2022.

AJ 5 "Burgundy" is expected to be released on September 9, 2023 for $225 per pair.

However, the selling price of the new variant did not go down well with netizens.

Netizens complained for the higher price tag of the upcoming shoe (Image via Instagram/@zsneakerheadz)

As predicted, the majority of the sneaker's upper is covered in a "Deep Burgundy" with a faded suede texture. The Deep Burgundy/Flint Grey-Silver color combination will be used on the fifth generation of the Jordan silhouette.

Following their release, interested buyers can purchase these vintage footwear items from Nike's SNKRS app in addition to a few chosen retail stores.

Internet seemed dissatisfied with the higher retail price of the new Air Jordan 5 SE “Burgundy”

Although the upcoming colorway of the fifth signature silhouette has been well received by the sneaker industry, the retail price appeared disappointing to many sneaker enthusiasts. Many commented that $225 was way to higher than the normal Air Jordan 5 shoe.

Reactions from internet users (Image via Instagram/@zsneakerheadz)

Many interested buyers backed out and changed their plans of making a purchase due to the higher price tag.

The shoes' first look received mixed reactions from sneakerheads (Image via Instagram/@zsneakerheadz)

Alongside the price issues, netizens shared their mixed reviews on these shoes. Some demanded for solid burgundy makeup, while others complained about the faded suede.

Still many others praised the sneaker design calling it a must for the collection, while one called it “Gorgeous shoe.”

Air Jordan 5 SE “Burgundy” sneakers' life began in the 90s

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Air Jordan 5 is one of the most iconic and beloved sneakers in the history of basketball and fashion. Designed by Tinker Hatfield in 1990, the shoe was inspired by fighter jets and featured a sleek silhouette, a reflective tongue, a lace lock, and side vents for breathability. The shoe also introduced a new innovation: a translucent rubber outsole that offered better grip and durability.

Over the years, the Air Jordan 5 has been released in various colorways and editions, some of which have become highly sought-after by collectors and fans.

One of these is the Air Jordan 5 SE “Burgundy”, which debuted in 2006 as part of the “Lifestyle” series. The shoe featured a deep burgundy suede upper with light graphite and metallic silver accents, creating a rich and elegant look that stood out from typical basketball sneakers.

Now, after 17 years, the AJ 5 SE “Burgundy” is set to return in September 2023, as part of the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Air Jordan 5. The shoe will retain its original design and materials, with some minor updates such as a new liner for improved comfort and a “Team Jordan” woven label on the back.

The shoe will also come with a special box that pays tribute to the original release.

If you are looking for a pair of sneakers that combines style, performance, and history, you should not miss out on the AJ 5 SE “Burgundy”. The shoe is a perfect example of how Tinker Hatfield’s genius design has transcended time and trends, and how Michael Jordan’s legacy continues to inspire generations of athletes and fashion lovers.

