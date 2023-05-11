Demand for Salehe Bembury's "Citrus Milk" Crocs Pollex Slides soars as release date drops: “ItDoesABodyGood”

The Crocs Pollex Slides "Citrus Milk" is a new colorway of the foam clog designed by Salehe Bembury in collaboration with Crocs. The design features Bembury's signature thumbprint designs and a peachy orange hue. The colorway is influenced by the duo's Pollex Clog design and has Salehe Bembury and Crocs branding on the midsole's side.

It also has the fingerprint motif present on the outer sole unit and co-branding on the footbed and lateral sidewall next to the forefoot strap. The new Crocs Pollex Slides are designed with deep ridges and natural grooves featured across the bottoms and strap. These are rounded out with shaped nodes over the streamlined footbed.

Salehe Bembury shared the first look of the news Crocs Pollex Slides via his Instagram account on March 29, 2023. As soon as they saw the design, fans were excited about the launch but the date wasn't announced when the first look was shared.

However, recently the artist did announce that the official release date of the new pair would be May 25, 2023, at 9 am PST. The slides will be launched via beaspunge.com. Needless to say, this got fans even more excited about the sliders and they took to social media to express how they couldn't wait to get their hands on the new release.

While one fans said that the password of the site would be "ItDoesABodyGood," others just expressed how excited they were about the upcoming slides.

Fans can't wait to get the new pair of Crocs Pollex Slides "Citrus Milk"

The fingerprint-inspired design of the Crocs Pollex Pod program came about thanks to Salehe Bembury's collaboration with Crocs. Bembury was appointed as Creative Director of the Crocs Pollex Pod program, an initiative that allows the American designer full reign over a segment of the Crocs empire. The fingerprint-inspired design cues reappear on the Bembury slides, connecting the new product with past collaborations.

This concept sure won the hearts of the fans who are excitedly awaiting the drop. Some said that the color of the new Crocs is perfect for summer and suits all looks from casual to stylish. Others said that they want pairs in all the colors like brown and others. Meanwhile, some were worried that they might not get a pair because they often lose out on pairs due to raffles.

Crocs is a footwear brand known for its signature clog-style shoe, made of a foam-like material called Croslite. Crocs has become a popular brand for its comfortable and versatile footwear.

Salehe Bembury is a designer who rose to fame for his collaborations with high-profile brands such as Versace, New Balance, and most recently, Crocs. Salehe Bembury's collaboration brought a fresh and unique perspective to the brand's already iconic design.

The Crocs Pollex Slides "Citrus Milk" collaboration showcased the potential for creativity and innovation within the fashion industry. It also showed the impact of collaborations between brands and designers.

As mentioned earlier, the slides will be released on May 25, 2023, at 9 am PST.

