5 best Salehe Bembury footwear collabs of all time

Salehe Bembury is a renowned footwear designer known for his luxurious streetwear style. Bembury is now the Vice President of Men's Footwear and Sneakers at the luxury fashion brand, Versace. His career in footwear design began at Payless, where he designed shoes after graduating from Syracuse University. He then moved on to Cole Haan, where he served on the innovation team and created the LunarGrand silhouette.

The Cole Haan manager who oversaw Bembury's work for Kanye West pushed Bembury to submit his portfolio. Starting in 2015, he created high-end streetwear-inspired shoes for Yeezy's season 3 and season 4 projects.

After sending a direct message via LinkedIn to his future boss in September 2017, Bembury was hired by Versace as the head of shoe design. His footwear collaborations with Crocs, New Balance, and Moncler have been highly anticipated and successful.

Salehe Bembury's footwear collabs brands include Vaults by Vans, New Balance, Crocs, and more

1) Salehe Bembury x New Balance 2002R Low "Water Be The Guide" (2021)

Salehe Bembury 2002R Low "Water Be The Guide" (Image via New Balance)

Released on June 24, 2021, New Balance 2002R Low "Water Be The Guide" features a vivid color scheme. Teal hues are layered on top of a light burnt orange mesh background, evoking the rivers, lakes, and other bodies of water found all around the USA.

It has green "N" emblems on the profile with "running" badges on the tongue, and a design-like fingerprint on the heel. It also has decoration across the updated sole unit beneath the foot further inspiring the natural landscape.

2) Salehe Bembury x New Balance 574 Yurt (2021)

The Salehe Bembury x New Balance 574 Yurt "Grey" and "Multicolor" were released on October 22, 2021. A high-pitched whistle was a unique feature of the shoe included by Bembury that highlights the necessity for safety when navigating outdoors.

The yurt, a spherical tent generally covered with skins or felt, served as inspiration for both of the first performances despite their differences. The first choice tends toward simplicity, it is mostly made of grey suede, mesh, and similar materials. In contrast, the "Multi" has a much more diverse look, with paneling that combines dark blue, brown, and orange hues.

3) Salehe Bembury x New Balance 990v2 “Sand Be The Time” (2022)

Released on December 22, 2022, the sneaker features a mix of materials and colors inspired by nature. It has a sand-colored suede upper, green accents, and a speckled midsole.

The majority of the pair's upper is made of "Misty Rose"-colored hairy suede and breathable mesh. Meanwhile, the "Purple Passion" contrast appears in the shape of leather accents at the toe and chenille "N" logos.

Branding on the top of the tongue also indulges in the deep purple shade. Underfoot, cushioning, and traction solutions sport hues that are similar to those of a desert or a sunset to maintain the sand dune color scheme.

4) Salehe Bembury Reveals Spunge x Vault By Vans (2022)

Bembury has collaborated with Vault by Vans on a collection of Authentic sneakers under his Spunge imprint. The collection features three colorways: peacock blue, salmon pink, and off-white. The sneakers were released on August 4, 2022.

This pair of sneakers from Vault by Vans is being marketed as a collaboration with Bembury's Spunge label. They feature the authentic silhouette painted in the fingerprint pattern that the 30-something artist frequently uses in his work. The midsoles are kept straightforward, but the New York brand may update the waffle-like tread and the licensing plates at the heel.

5) Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Clog “Horchata” (2023)

These pairs of Crocs have seen a very recent release as they were dropped on June 15, 2023.

The collection's wildly popular monochromatic concept was first previewed via Bembury's Instagram at the beginning of the month. It determines the hue of the cinnamon-flavored Mexican beverage. Decadent cream colors cover the highly ridged top in accordance with its corresponding tonal composition. They also match the color of the two detachable heel straps to provide a flexible neutral-based option.

These are some of the best Salehe Bembury footwear collabs. Most of them are still available in the market, however, their prices might vary from their original prices.

