New Balance 1906R "Protection Pack" sneakers: Price and more details explored

New Balance is bringing back its iconic sneaker model, New Balance 1906R in two classic colorways, white and black. 1906R sneakers epitomize the brand's rich heritage of blending exceptional craftsmanship with innovative design. These sneakers are a perfect fusion of form and function. New Balance 1906R is popular for its sleek design, and premium materials accompanied by cutting-edge technologies.

The journey of 1906 sneakers first started in 2010, and now they are making a comeback in 2023 with a pack. New Balance 1906R "Protection Pack" sneakers will soon hit the market with their extraordinary features and modern outlook. However, the official release date has not been confirmed by the brand yet. The Protection Pack will be available only in men's sizes via the official online store of New Balance for $170 each.

The tough look of the New Balance "Protection Pack" has maintained its popularity since its introduction in 2021 via the 2002R "Rain Cloud," inspiring the creation of a variety of other hues. The New Balance 1906R silhouette is a reinvented vintage runner. It has an innovative ABZORB gel cushioning system behind the heel rather than the full-length found on the original 1906. This is only in continuation of the purposefully messy aesthetic from the previous year.

The New Balance 1906, which made its debut in 2010, was brought back to stores in 2022 with an "R" to denote the choice to switch from the original full-length gel to the heel-only cushioning platform. The 2002R features the same midsole. The New Balance 1906R has previously been released in a number of in-line styles and has collaborated with brands like Aimé Leon Dore and COMME des GARÇONS HOMME.

However, with the Protection Pack models, those blips are set to reverberate even more. The New Balance 1906R "Protection Pack" has been expanded with two monochrome "White" and "Black" hues.

Meanwhile, for future pairs, a mesh upper with tough leather overlays and N-Lock emblems will be used. The iconic N-ERGY sole units with ABZORB SBS heel cushioning and plastic shields that support the heel complete the design.

Along with the pair's tough look and premium quality materials, the key feature that it holds is the ABZORB SBS heel cushioning. ABZORB SBS (Styrene Butadiene) heel cushioning by New Balance is highly effective due to its unique construction and advanced technology.

ABZORB SBS is designed to absorb and disperse the shock generated during a heel strike. The cushioning material effectively dissipates the impact forces, reducing stress on the feet, joints, and muscles. This helps prevent discomfort and potential injuries caused by repetitive pounding on hard surfaces. It incorporates a dual-density design, which means it consists of two different foam compounds strategically layered to optimize cushioning and stability.

The ABZORB SBS technology is known for its long-lasting performance. The high-quality materials used in its construction ensure that the cushioning maintains its effectiveness over an extended period. This durability is especially important for athletes and active individuals who require reliable and long-lasting footwear support.

Even though the official release date of the New Balance 1906R "Protection Pack" sneakers is yet to be announced, they can be expected to be released in the upcoming weeks.

