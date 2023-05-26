Ganni x New Balance 1906R sneakers: Everything we know so far

The Boston, Massachusetts-based footwear label New Balance is renewing its partnership with the Danish fashion label Ganni to release a brand-new makeover of the classic 1906R sneaker model.

After previously connecting in 2022, to release two makeovers of the classic 2002R sneaker model on April 13, 2022, the label is reprising their partnership with Gianni.

Like last year, the latest offering comes as a part of the Spring Summer offering. While pictures for the collaborative sneaker hasn't been revealed yet, the sneaker leaker account @woganwodeyang released the early looks for the sneaker model.

An release date for the 1960R sneaker model hasn't been announced by either of the involved labels yet. However, according to trusted media outlet source Hypebeast, the pair will be released via the e-commerce site of New Balance, Ganni and select retailers in 2023.

More about upcoming Ganni x New Balance 1906R sneakers

Upcoming Ganni x New Balance 1906R sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

New Balance, the Massachusetts-based sportswear label, has been making waves in the world of collaborations with the likes of iconic labels, designers and artists. A few of their most successful collaborations in the recent season has been with Aime Leon Dore -founded by Teddy Santis, Bodega snf Beams.

These collaborations have helped NB to stand out and increase their streetwear credibility. The Boston-based label's timeless designs have continued to garner attention from the sneaker community around the world. The latest to put a collaborative spin on them is the Danish fashion label Ganni.

The dynamic duo has collaborated previously, for which the creative director of Ganni, Ditte Reffstrup, said:

"I am such a big fan of New Balance. I've been wearing them since forever."

The NB team also made a memorable comment about Ganni, as the lead of global collaboration, Lauren Fitzsimmons said:

"From a fashion perspective, Ganni's fun aesthetic teamed with unique Scandinavian style is something we really loved about the brand. A classic pair of New Balance is usually the footwear of choice for a lot of Ganni girls, so it was a no-brainer that we should team up and work on something collaboratively together."

Copenhagen-based fashion brand @ganni will collaborate with New Balance on the 1906R sneaker by the Boston sportswear brand.

Continuing their collaborative spirit, the upcoming 1960R sneaker model comes constructed out of a mix of mesh and leather material. The upper is clad in a white and black color scheme, which is presented throughout to showcase a minimalistic aesthetic.

A reserved branding is opted on the sneaker design as the presentation leans towards neutral tones with pops of bold accents. The base of the shoe is clad in white hue, which is accented with black pops upon flecked laces, trims and interior liners.

First look at GANNI x @NewBalance 1906

A branding hit of "Ganni" is added on the sneakers' throat. Another hue is into the mix with yellow accents on the heel tabs, throat, pull tabs and the profile "N" logo.

The look is finished off with the ABZORB SBS heel cushioning on midsoles and the N-ergy outsoles. Another branding hit is added with the initials of the label on lace-through panels. The pair is rumored to release shortly via the e-commerce site of New Balance and select retailers.

