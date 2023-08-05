5 upcoming Nike Zoom Vomero 5 releases

The Nike Zoom Vomero 5 is one of the popular running sneaker models from the brand. It is the fifth edition of the Zoom Vomero franchise, and it boasts Zoom Air cushioning in both the forefoot and midfoot areas.

The Nike Zoom Vomero 5 has been re-released multiple times since its debut, featuring groundbreaking innovations like a full-length air-cushioned sole, an external heel counter, a crashpad in the heel for shock absorption, and Fit Frame technology for stability.

The shoe's high-tech cushioning system makes it highly sought-after among sneakerheads, providing exceptional comfort. Nike plans to release various summer-ready colors, making it a popular and versatile choice for many.

Nike Zoom Vomero 5 will come in pink, tan, and university red color palate

1) Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Pink Foam Team Red

This Nike Zoom Vomero 5 is dressed in various shades of pink, just like other summer-ready sneaker models from the Swoosh label. The light floral pink shade covers not only the bottom but also several parts of the sneaker, wrapping around a foundation primarily in a wine-like hue. Mainly the borderline design elements are covered in a light pink shade.

On the other hand, the rich wine-pink shade covers everything from the mesh inserts to the Vomero's distinctive cage, while white neutrals balance things out with the midsole, laces, and lining. This Vomero 5 iteration will see a release on August 8th with a price tag of $160.

2) Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Pink Foam Hot Punch

This Nike Zoom Vomero 5 is from the same line as the above. It was Team Red and this one is Hot Punch. A darkened "Pink Foam" treatment enacts a rare contrast across the forefoot's suede overlays and leather mudguard, which is introduced by a Barbie pink coating on the mesh base layer.

The remainder of the real estate engages in a "Hot Punch" execution, from the TPU caging situated at the heel counter and mid-foot to the tongue structure and Swoosh sporting a glossy finish. This Vomero 5 iteration will see a release on August 22nd with a price tag of $160.

3) Nike Zoom Vomero 5 “Tan/Sail”

This pair's latest women's-exclusive offering has a totally wrapped composition laced with an earthy blend. Shades based on "sail" cover nearly the whole model, from the TPU overlays and mesh base layer to the tongue structure and Cushlon midsole. Silver elements emerge around the tongue loops, while a rare sliver of olive determines the heel's lone Swoosh, breaking the common color schemes of the sneaker line.

Elsewhere, the mainstay Check's vertical mid-foot window and trim introduce a complementary touch of tan that nestles within the contained composition. The official release date for the pair is not available yet but the price tag will be $160.

4) Nike Zoom Vomero 5 "University Red"

Unlike its predecessor “University Blue”, which made limited use of the Tar Heels' style, this Nike Zoom Vomero 5 is almost totally dressed in "University Red." The color is employed on every part from the suede paneling to the leather cage and trims, while the neighboring accents are dressed in similar, but slightly more saturated tones.

In addition to the silver reflective detailing of the light grey Nike Swoosh, the pair uses white on its midsole, branding, and open-knit mesh to complete the look. The official release date for the pair is not available yet but the price tag will be $160.

5) Nike Zoom Vomero 5 "520" Silver Pink

Among the wide range of upcoming Nike Zoom Vomero 5 sneakers, this model is mainly covered with silver accompanied by pink detailing. In the same neutral palette, a slew of creams and whites comprise the base layer of the mesh and TPU caging, while silver metallic accents race across the cushion-infused silhouette.

The laces, Zoom cushioning, and tread are all fading pastels, but the tongue tab, lace loops, and 520 labeled insoles are bright hot pink. It can be expected that the new pair will see a release soon in the coming months with a price tag of $160.

These are not the least of the upcoming Zoom Vomero 5 sneakers as Nike has planned for many more releases.