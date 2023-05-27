Nike Zoom Vomero 5 “Have A Nike Day” sneakers: Price and more details explored

Nike's "Have A Nike Day" range of bright and fun sneakers is going to give a makeover to the Zoom Vomero 5 sneaker model. Since the collection's debut in 2019, there has been a lot of anticipation. Sneakerheads and footwear collectors have shown huge appreciation for this cheerful, fun, and innovative collection from Nike.

The line includes some of Nike's historic models, such as the Air Force 1, Air Max 1, and Air Max 97, all of which are decorated with the smiley-face emblem and come in pastel hues.

Now Nike Zoom Vomero 5 sneakers will be added to the list. The sneaker label hasn't disclosed the official release date for the pair. The retail price for the Zoom Vomero 5 "Have A Nike Day" sneakers is $175. Looking at the early images of the sneakers, it seems like this pair won't have the classic smiley-face emblem on them; however, the pastel hues elevated the overall look. The sneaker pair will be available via Nike stores, the SNKRS app, and selected retailers.

Nike Zoom Vomero 5 “Have A Nike Day” sneakers will drop in men's sizes

Zoom Vomero 5 “Have A Nike Day” sneakers side profile (Image via Nike)

The "Have A Nike Day" series was inspired by Nike's early days' iconic slogan, "Have a Nike Day." The campaign aimed to promote positivity and joy with uplifting messages while promoting Nike sneakers and showing sneakers can be fun too.

The Nike Zoom Vomero 5 "Have A Nike Day" reflects the aesthetic of its numerous forerunners by dressing exclusively in vibrant pastels. The shoe is covered in pink suedes and cages, which go well with the leather overlays around it that have a less saturated, more natural appearance.

Bright blues and pastel yellows accentuate the foxing/laces and Swooshes, respectively, with white mesh inserts just beneath. The branding then promotes the fundamental ideas and does so using a new, fictitious "NIKE" logo.

Sneakerologue @Sneakerologue Images officielles de la Nike Zoom Vomero 5 “Have A Nike Day” Images officielles de la Nike Zoom Vomero 5 “Have A Nike Day” https://t.co/0n42je7Ro3

During its original time, the "Have A Nike Day" phrase was well-liked and came to represent the company's dedication to both performance and style. After many years, Nike decided to bring back the catchphrase and design a line of sneakers around it.

The "Have A Nike Day" shoe line debuted at the beginning of 2019. The collection included several well-known Nike models. Each pair of shoes in the series had a distinct color scheme, happy face logos, rainbow highlights, and fun motifs.

New “Have A Nike Day” sneakers (Image via Nike)

The Zoom Vomero 5 was chosen for the next "Have A Nike Day" sneakers mostly because of its high-tech features. Nike's Zoom Air cushioning system is used in these sneakers. During runs or other activities, this feature offers responsive and light cushioning that is intended to absorb impact and give a comfortable and smooth ride.

The sneakers include a breathable mesh top that promotes airflow and keeps feet cool and comfy. The mesh material enables ventilation, which lessens perspiration and heat accumulation. The Zoom Vomero 5 shoes use Dynamic Fit technology to improve overall fit and support. It is made out of Flywire wires that encircle the midfoot and offer a snug, adjustable fit that conforms to the curve of the foot.

New“Have A Nike Day” sneakers (Image via Nike)

In the coming month, the new pair of Zoom Vomero 5 sneakers will see a release via official Nike stores. To grab a pair, keep an eye on the Nike and SNKRS apps.

Poll : 0 votes