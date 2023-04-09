Nike Zoom Vomero 5 "52" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike is known for its innovative and stylish sneakers, but sometimes it also likes to revisit its classic models and give them a fresh update. That's the case with the Zoom Vomero 5 "52", a new colorway of the popular running shoe that debuted in 2010. The complete shoe is dressed in a Metallic Silver/White-Sail-Blue color palette.

The Zoom Vomero 5 "52" is expected to release in Fall 2023 through Nike and select retailers online and in-store. The shoe will be available in men's sizing, and the retail price is set at $160. If one is a fan of retro runners with a modern twist, they might want to check out this shoe when it drops.

Nike Zoom Vomero 5 “52” shoes are adorned with metallic silver and blue overlays

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

In 2006, the shoe brand originally introduced the Vomero range. After realizing the success of the previous iterations, the sportswear industry created the fifth Vomero shoe in 2010. Because of the limited number of color options available, this specific model remained largely overlooked in the shoe industry for a long period.

Running has always been the focus of the Swoosh label's Zoom Vomero series. Due to the Zoom Vomero 5's ability to fit in so well with today's New Balance styles, it is likely to make a huge comeback in 2023.

As Nike Dunk's popularity decreased compared to earlier years, the Swoosh label set out to find a new design to replace the enduringly popular low-top model. As a result, the swoosh brand revived the Nike Zoom Vomero 5 sneaker style, with “52” variant being the latest entry in the silhouette’s catalog.

The Nike Zoom Vomero 5 "52" is part of the brand's "52" series, which celebrates the 52nd anniversary of Nike's official name change from Blue Ribbon Sports to Nike in 1971. Therefore, the "52" branding can be seen on the heel counter and the insole of the shoe, adding a touch of history and nostalgia.

Here's a look at the glow-in-the-dark accents of the shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The shoe features a white mesh upper with leather overlays in various shades of white and gray, creating a sleek and minimalist look. The signature plastic side panels and heel counter add some contrast and structure to the shoe while providing stability and support. Aside from that, the pair is accented with light blue details on the laces, tongue tag, nylon strap, sockliner, and midsole, adding some color and vibrancy to the design.

The Zoom Vomero 5 "52" is not only stylish but also comfortable and performance-oriented. The shoe boasts Zoom Air cushioning in both the forefoot and the heel, delivering responsive and lightweight shock absorption. The shoe also has a rubber outsole with a multi-color pattern, offering traction and durability.

The latest iteration is a great example of how the Swoosh label can combine its heritage and innovation to create a unique and appealing sneaker. The shoe pays homage to the brand's history while showcasing its technology and design.

Whether customers are looking for a casual or performance shoes, the Zoom Vomero 5 "52" might prove to be a good option. They can easily subscribe to the Swoosh’s website or install the SNKRS app for quick updates on the launch.

