Nike Zoom Vomero 5 “Pure Platinum Laser Orange” shoes: Price and more details explored

The Nike Zoom Vomero 5, which re-entered the market with A-COLD-WALL back in 2018, is arguably one of the most unexpected comebacks of recent years. The shoe has lately been experimenting with both its color combinations and its construction. However, this recently unveiled pair is far less adventurous, choosing a rather conventional design made of "Pure Platinum" and "Laser Orange."

The "Pure Platinum Laser Orange" colorway of the Nike Zoom Vomero 5 has just become publicly visible in its official images. Retailing at $160 per pair, the Nike Zoom Vomero 5 "Pure Platinum Laser Orange" version will hit store shelves sometime in the fall of 2023. At Nike's physical shops, online sites, and some of its verified retail locations, sneakerheads can easily purchase them.

Nike Zoom Vomero 5 “Pure Platinum Laser Orange” shoes will be combined with Midnight Navy hues

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Zoom Vomero 5 sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike released their Vomero line for the first time in 2006. The sportswear industry produced the fifth Vomero shoe in 2010 after realizing the success of the previous itirerations. This particular model was relatively unheard of in the shoe market for a long time due to its small selection of color combinations.

The Zoom Vomero series from the swoosh label has always been targeted towards runners. The Zoom Vomero 5 is on pace to make a massive comeback in 2023 as it blends in so well with current New Balance trends.

Nike wanted to discover a new style to take the place of the enduringly successful low-top design because the enthusiasm surrounding the Nike Dunk was waning in comparison to years before. Hence, the swoosh label reactivated its classic Nike Zoom Vomero 5 sneaker design.

Nike's reitireration of the early 2010s runner shoe has seen a flood of colorways fly off the shelves, and more versions are on the way, even if it hasn't attracted the same degree of interest as the Peter Moore-designed model. Moreover, the Nike Zoom Vomero 5 "Pure Platinum Laser Orange" appears to have been influenced by the LA Lakers, adding to Nike's list of impending releases.

The silhouette is dressed in a grayscale image hue of pure platinum and metallic silver. Apart from that, the shoes are clothed in its normal assortment of materials, including mesh, TPU, and leather. While pure platinum mesh serves as the basic layer, these hues are seen on the leather overlays that surround the mudguard, toe, vamp, and eyestays.

Take a closer look at the glow-in-the-dark accents of the shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Tonal laces, as well as the tongue featuring the Zoom Vomero 5-branded badge above, maintain this color scheme. Additional splashes of color include a midnight navy sockliner, which works well with the laser orange swoosh to evoke strong LA Lakers associations.

TPU reinforcements on the midfoot as well as heel complete the top, while a creamy Zoom Vomero 5 midsole and a midnight navy rubber outsole complete the look.

Keep an eye out for the Nike Zoom Vomero 5 "Pure Platinum Laser Orange" edition that will soon be available. For more details about the item's release date, users can download the SNKRS app or register on the company's official website.

Poll : 0 votes