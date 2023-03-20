Nike Dunk Low “Sail/Oxygen Purple” shoes: Price and more details explored

Nike Dunk Low has dominated the world of footwear for the last few seasons. In 2016, it was a straight-to-outlet design, but because of the "Panda" Dunks rule pushed on by the regular restocks on the Nike distribution plan, it became one of the most beloved silhouettes of mainline trends.

As a result, the shoe business will now add a brand new "Sail/Oxygen Purple" variation to the catalog to further expand its selection of Nike Dunk Lows. The entire sneaker is wrapped up in a Sail/Oxygen Purple-Phantom color palette.

In the summer of 2023, the Nike Dunk Low “Sail/Oxygen Purple” colorway is scheduled to go on sale. It will be available for $110 per pair via Nike, the SNKRS app, and a few other retailers, both in-store as well as from the online locations. These sneakers will be offered in women’s exclusive sizes.

Nike Dunk Low “Sail/Oxygen Purple” shoes are adorned with glittery swoosh overlays

Here's a detailed view of the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

With a number of notable and recognizable shoe designs, such as the Air Force 1 and Air Max 1, the Beaverton's sportswear business hopes to continue its market supremacy in 2023. In order to maintain its position as the market leader this year, the shoe company will continue to place the highest importance on the Dunk silhouette.

The new Nike Dunk Low "Sail/Oxygen Purple" may have been designed on the "Triple White" shoes. However, they also want present a unique style of their own, something that has the capability to stand out from the crowd. These recent hues for basketball sneakers from the American sportswear brand are reminiscent of one of the most recognizable SB Dunk collaborations from 2018.

The Swoosh label explains the beginnings and development of their famed Dunk Low style as follows:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

Take a closer look at the tongue areas of the sneakers (Image via OffSpring)

The description further mentions:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

Covered in supple sail leather from heel to toe, the toe box is perforated for the best possible airflow. For that unmistakable '80s esthetic, the "Nike" labeling is expertly sewn across the tongue tag as well as the heel badge.

A pair of flat white laces complete the look. Moreover, the midsole has been kept flawlessly clean underneath, and a thin line of phantom rubber outsole gives a subtle contrast to the color scheme.

Here's the on-foot look at the shoes (Image via Nike)

However, it would be impossible to discuss these Dunk Low without bringing up the metallic purple Swoosh that protrudes through the side panels. If customers weren't able to get a pair of the Diamond Supply Co. x Nike SB Dunk Low "White Diamond" five years ago, this is without a doubt the best substitute.

Watch out for the fresh Nike Dunk Low "Sail/Oxygen Purple" hue in the coming weeks. Prospective consumers can browse the SNKRS app or sign up for the official Swoosh website to stay informed on the timeless low-top sneakers.

