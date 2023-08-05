Fans excited for the Austin Reaves signature shoe "Rigorer AR1" drop: "This is 100% a HIT"

Austin Reaves is currently gearing up to release his signature shoe, Rigorer AR1, for the first time, and fans are over the moon. Reaves, who grew up in Arkansas and was an undrafted player, expressed his excitement about having his signature shoe and mentioned that launching it was a special moment for him. The sneaker model is set to release in an ice-cream colorway and will be available from August 11.

The AR1 sneakers are a representation of Reaves' journey. The shoe design and colorway reflect Reaves' personal style and preferences. The "Ice Cream" colorway is a unique and eye-catching choice, adding a playful touch to the design. Considering that this is the first signature shoe by the NBA player, sneakerheads believe that the Rigorer AR1 will be a "hit" model.

Fans excited for "Rigorer AR1" (Image via Instagram/@sneakernews)

"These look pretty good" - The new Rigorer AR1 shoes win the hearts of sneakerheads

Austin Reaves had a busy off-season and recently signed a $56 million four-year contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers. He then secured a seven-figure deal with Rigorer. Before the 2023-2024 season, he is set to treat fans to his first pair of signature sneakers, the Rigorer AR1, in the "Ice Cream" colorway.

Austin Reaves said:

"From growing up in Arkansas and being undrafted to now having my own signature shoe, this is a surreal moment for me. Working closely with the design team, the AR1 is all about maximizing performance and efficiency on the court. The AR1 not only matches my all-around game but is also adaptable to all players."

The sneakers are inspired by Reaves' favorite season, summer. The court-ready shoes feature a cocoon-inspired webbed top that is mostly white but has multi-colored designs that resemble melting ice cream. ShowTime Tech Foam is used in the midsoles for maximum comfort and responsiveness. The tongue of the AR1 is equipped with innovative bubble lacing technology that eliminates lace biting.

Fans recently caught a glimpse of the upcoming pair and are impressed. They took to the comments section of @sneakernews' post about the shoes and expressed their thoughts about the same. They believed that the upcoming pair looks much better than recent sneaker releases from reputed brands like Nike. Fans loved the color scheme, new design, and packaging system of the new sneakers.

Fans' comments (Image via Instagram)

The Rigorer AR1 "Ice Cream" will be released on August 11 at 12 pm EDT exclusively via Rigorer and Kicks Crew for $100.