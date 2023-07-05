5 best sneakers to channel Barbiecore trend in 2023 

The "Barbie" movie has been generating a lot of buzz online, upsurging the Barbiecore trend. Since the late 50s, Barbie has been an iconic model/doll for kids and its popularity hasn't changed even in the current year.

A wide range of comics, animated series, and movies have been published over the decade on Barbie. And now in 2023, Barbie is making a comeback in cinemas, and it is not only for kids but also for adults.

Currently, the Barbiecore trend is at its peak and Barbie fans are preparing for their Barbie-themed look for the premiere. A wide range of brands have launched Barbie-themed apparel lines and footwear. But what about the sneaker lovers?

Well, there were some Barbie-themed sneaker releases, but the number is very few. But that does not mean sneakerheads won't have their choices. Let's look at some of the best sneakers to channel the Barbiecore trend in 2023.

To ace the Barbiecore trend, Nike, New Balance, and Superga have some of the best sneakers

1) Superga Barbie collection

The perfect collection to feed the Barbiecore trend in 2023. Superga Barbie collection offers four sets of Barbie-ready sneakers for the fans. It includes 2750 Barbie Movie Pins sneakers, 2750 Barbie Movie Print sneakers, 2750 Barbie Movie Denim Print sneakers, and 2802 Barbie Rainbow sneakers. Each pair is unique and the color combination is perfect.

However, 2750 Barbie Movie Denim Print sneakers and 2802 Barbie Rainbow sneakers are currently out of stock. But Barbie fans still will be able to purchase 2750 Barbie Movie Pins sneakers and 2750 Barbie Movie Print sneakers from the website for $100 and $90 respectively.

2) Nike Dunk Low “52” Barbie Pink

This Barbiecore trend-perfect sneaker hasn't entered the market yet, but will soon see a release in the coming weeks with a $110 price tag.

The shoe comes with a white leather base and coordinating gray overlays. The exterior panel swooshes are stark pink, and the interior insignias are grey. The pink mesh tongue tag, unique pink and silver "52" heel emblems, and insoles all have additional branding. The shoe is finished with white laces and sits on a white midsole along with a semi-translucent pink outsole.

3) New Balance 580 Pretty Pink

The inspiration for the New Balance 580 Pretty Pink colorway may come from the Japanese Cherry Blossom, but its vibe perfectly matches the Barbiecore trend. The shoes have traditional mesh and suede uppers in various shades of pink, along with a lateral portion made of textured rubber.

The sides are adorned with "N" emblems, and the thick C-CAP midsoles underneath use the Rollbar technology that has become synonymous with the brand. Black treaded outsoles with an exposed heel window complete the pairs. The sneaker pair will launch in the coming weeks with a $130 retail price.

4) Nike Dunk Low “Pink Paisley”

A perfect sneaker for the Barbiecore trend from one of the best sneaker brands, Nike. Nike Dunk Low “Pink Paisley” saw a release on May 25th with a price tag of $110. The shoe has clean whites at the base layer's smooth leather and two-tone color blocking across the upper, which is matched along the laces and nylon sock lining.

Soft pink overlays and the mesh tongue's attachment to a brighter midfoot lace loop lighten the appearance. The final decorations, which include the Swooshes and back tab woven into a canvas fabric, are anchored by pale and vivid pink tones. At the heel, white "NIKE" is embroidered.

5) Nike Air Jordan 1 High OG "Washed Pink"

A Barbiecore trend-perfect sneaker for Jordan fans. The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Washed Pink" was released on April 22nd and is now available for $180 via Nike. It has details in "Muslin" and "Sail" colors that give a retro look.

Although striking, the yellowed midsole and off-white collar region serve as a supporting character to the "Atmosphere"-printed suede overlays that cover the toe, tongue, and heel. The aforementioned rose color is also applied to the profile swooshes, the "NIKE AIR" logo on the tongue, and the tried-and-true outsole.

Barbie Movie 2023 is just a few weeks away and all these sneakers would be perfect for the fans to ace the Barbiecore trend in 2023.

