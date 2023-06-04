Superga x Barbie Movie collection: Release date and more details explored

In celebration of the release of the Barbie movie, Superga will launch a Barbie movie collection that includes two popular sneaker models from the brand. In recent months, many popular brands have announced their new launches featuring the 2023 Barbie. The skateboard brand, Impala Skate, launched its Barbie skates on June 1, while Gap launched a Barbie apparel collection on May 23.

Now Superga, an Italian footwear brand, is set to launch a special sneaker collection featuring a Barbie theme. The new Superga x Barbie Movie collection will be available on June 6 via online Superga stores.

Superga x Barbie Movie collection features 2750 and 2802 sneaker models

The bright pink realm of Barbie, which continues to fascinate and motivate women and kids of all ages, served as the inspiration for the Superga x Barbie Movie collection. It includes four unique shoe designs that perfectly express Barbie's whimsical and cheerful vibe. The collection consists of three versions of the 2750 and one version of the 2802 platform sneakers.

Two popular sneaker models from Superga are the 2750 and 2802. The 2750 is the brand's most iconic sneaker model, which features a low-cut ankle and slim silhouette, making it a fashion icon. Superga expanded its product line with rubber rain boots, technical athletic shoes, and an array of other fashion accessories after 2750 and established itself as the people's favorite shoe in Italy.

On the other hand, the 2802 is a newer model that was introduced in recent years. It features a chunky sole and a higher-cut ankle, giving it a more modern and trendy look.

The first version of 2750 sneakers for this Barbie Movie collection has a cotton canvas top with an illustrated pattern reminiscent of Barbie that incorporates pink-themed summery elements, including beach toys, palm trees, rollerblades, flamingos, stars, and ice cream, along with the movie's logo. The shoe also has a pink Superga logo and a white sole.

The second 2750 design features a cotton-white canvas top with three colorful, Barbie-inspired metal lace pins. Additionally, this choice includes rear rubber patches, a complementing outsole, and a side-embroidered pink brand label. The final 2750 shoe features a denim top and an all-over B-shaped design that resembles a heart pattern inspired by Barbie.

The 2802 platform sneakers bring an end to the collection. The 2.7-inch bright pink flatform is the key feature of this model that makes it stand out. Two little clouds and Barbie's distinctive B insignia are stamped on the striking outsole's outer edge. Despite being distinct from the other styles, this one nevertheless has bespoke rubber back patches and an insole printed with a logo.

Barbie Movie 2023 will hit theatres on July 21. Before that, the Superga x Barbie Movie collection will come to the global market on June 6. Now it's just a matter of three more days before fans can get a pair of Barbie sneakers.

