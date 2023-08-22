5 best K-Pop Fashion trends to follow in 2023

The popularity of K-pop music has reached every corner of the world as Gen Z fans celebrate their idol by copying their fashion trends. Not only the passionate music of Korea but the world has also seen the rise of Korean fashion, aesthetics, and tradition.

K-pop fashion has been marked as a new genre that has taken over several fashion trends. Due to their cultural heritage, Korean fashion has an inclination toward a conservative flavor, whereas American fashion is more carefree.

Most of the K-pop fashion trend has a penchant for bringing out the elegant essence of the wardrobe. When the world celebrates the pop-up color, Korean fashion sticks to neutral shade aesthetics.

Discarding revealing clothes, Korean Vogue accentuates layering fashion, which satisfies their traditional values. Here are the 5 best K-pop fashion trends that shovel the fashion world.

Several renowned designers take inspiration from K-pop fashion on the runway

1) The comfortable denim: Baggy Jeans

An era of skinny-fitted jeans came to a halt when the baggy jeans trend entered the fashion world. Nowadays, styling is more about comfortable clothing with a minimalistic touch, and nothing can better explain this than a pair of baggy jeans.

Camille in Baggy jeans and trench coat (Image via Getty)

Often K-pop celebrities are spotted with baggy jeans with a layering of jackets and a few accessories inclusion they have driven the trend. A digital influencer Camille In Paris Fashion Week, a digital influencer Camille Charriere was spotted in baggy denim jeans with a Saks Potts scarf and Blueberry trench coat.

Blackpink member Rosé often portrays the obsession with baggy denim as she styles it with a casual crew neck sweatshirt or crop top and jacket.

2) Fashion in chilly weather: Fleece Material

Fleece materials took over the 80s fashion, which shows up again with Korean artists. As a Korean fashion staple, fleece-made clothes, especially the uppers, have set a new fashion statement. Such materials are great in the chilly weather as the polyester-knitted fabric keeps the warmth within.

Fleece jackets as the K-pop fashion trend (Image via Getty)

The world is enchanted by K-pop music, and the fans imitate K-pop fashion to worship their idol. The BTS members like Kim Tae-hyung (V), Jimin, Jungkook, and several other Korean actors are seen in fleece jackets.

Catherine wore Fleece material clothing (Image via Getty)

Recently, Catherine, the Princess of Wales, was spotted in a white fleece silhouette suit during the visit at National Portrait Gallery in London. The white fleece buttoned upper got some sleek designs in black, and she paired it with a plaided skirt.

3) The hippie outlook: Puffer Jacket

A puffer jacket can convert a boring outfit into an interesting one. Not just the K-pop artist but the Korean influencers infuse padded and lightweight puffed jackets into the fashion world. Lucas Lee, the innovative digital creator, strikes a pose wearing a sleek, dark-hued puffer jacket that effortlessly complements the layer of his comfortable tee shirt.

The famous filmmaker and actress Olivia Wilde was clicked in a gym outfit where she styled her off-white puffer just lying over her shoulder and paired it with Adidas sneakers and butterfly sunglasses.

Olivia Wilde styles her puffer jacket differently (Image via Getty)

Also, Emily Ratajkowski, the former British model and actress, combined her dark puffer jacket with denim and yellow high boots. Even Heily Bieber adopts Korean fashion by layering a puffer jacket over baggy denim jeans.

Emily Ratajkowski in a puffer jacket and denim (Image via Getty)

4) Easy to wear: Crew Neck Pullover

Pullovers are the simplest ready-to-wear outfit which is the replacement of a sweater. Whether as street fashion or formal attire, K-pop artists often styled pullovers on the stage.

Bella Hadid chose a matching pullover as street fashion (Image via Getty)

A crew neck pullover can be paired with skirts, denim, or wide-legged pants as casual fashion, where it can be styled as formal attire just by adding cotton pants or a checked shirt.

Pax Jolie Pitt in an off-white pullover (Image via Getty)

K-pop idol Minho posed in a gingham button-up and layered it with a grey crew neck pullover. This Korean fashion trend got several styling iterations as fashion icon Bella Hadid was spotted with a sky-blue cropped pullover with matching sweatpants and coupled it with a Miu Miu ballerina shoe as a perfect street staple.

Minho posed in a gingham button-up (Image via Pinterest/Alicia Kim)

5) The multipurpose upper: Turtle Neck

BTS member Kim Tae-hyung (V) is often spotted in a turtle neck, and to spice up his attire, he paired blazers or cardigans over it. He posed with black jeans and ankle-length boots in a muted tonal turtle neck pullover.

Kim Tae-hyung in a turtle neck attire (Image via Twitter/Noreen)

As a basic outfit, such turtle neck uppers can be styled with a skirt or pants, which suffice in the male and female fashion world.

Turtle neck fashion trend (Image via Getty)

In Paris fashion week spring/summer 2024, a guest wore a taupe shade woolen turtle neck pullover with baggy denim and added a burgundy leather bag for a feminine touch.

Rosé wore a Turtle crop top with an oversized jacket (Image via Fashion Chingu)

Also, Blackpink member, Rosé styled her turtle neck top with a long beige overcoat and blue denim. She also layered the top with a shiny blazer and gold jewelry to add glamour.

Being in the current fad, Korean fashion trends have stormed fashion weeks and celebrity wardrobes, becoming a staple in casual and streetwear. Korean fashion genre seems to be the most artistic evolution of the conservative fashion trend.