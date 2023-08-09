"We broke up now": Fans react as BLACKPINK's Rosé bursts out laughing after listening to a BLINK's break-up story

Rosé went live on Instagram to commemorate BLACKPINK's seventh debut anniversary on August 9, 2023. She was overwhelmed and nearly brought to tears while expressing her gratitude towards her fans. She engaged with fans during the live session and answered their questions.

In one particular interaction, she inquired about the fans' favorite memories involving the group. One BLINK, widely recognized as Andrea Brillantes, revealed that her cherished memory was from a BLACKPINK concert.

"My fave memory was when you noticed me in my proposal," she said.

The idol eventually recognized the BLINK and mentioned that she remembered that the promposal took place during a show in Southeast Asia, where she asked Andrea's partner to accompany the actress to prom on her behalf. While she could not recall the exact details, she mentioned it was a new experience for her and Lisa.

"Well I noticed you for your proposal, oh it was you? She was in somewhere in Southeast Asia ... I do remember," she said.

In response, Andrea Brillantes confirmed what the idol recalled and told her that she and her partner had broken up.

"OMG OMG YES THATS ME. WE BROKE UP NOW," the fan wrote.

The idol initially expressed her shock and then proceeded to giggle. To escape the awkward situation, the singer mentioned that she would pretend she didn't see the comment and swiftly moved on.

cas @lsjaune

rosé: that was you?! i remember that was in southeast asia.

andrea: we broke up now

rosé: oh, i'll pretend i didn't see that.



ROSÉ CURSE pic.twitter.com/zZxWjR99Rc andrea: my fave memory was when you noticed me in my proposalrosé: that was you?! i remember that was in southeast asia.andrea: we broke up nowrosé: oh, i'll pretend i didn't see that.ROSÉ CURSE

"She knows damn well about Rosé curse": Fans react hilariously to the idol giggling during her live

💫 @maneaterjnk “i’ll pretend i didn’t see that” SHE KNOWS DAMN WELL ABOUT THE ROSÉ CURSE IN CRYINGGGG pic.twitter.com/2up1eoQ7C3

Numerous fans assumed that Rosé could possibly be privy to the prevalent inside jokes circulating within the BLINK fandom. This is referred to as the "Rosé curse," and it involves a peculiar trend where celebrity couples who engage with the BLACKPINK member eventually part ways. This perception stemmed from the manner in which Rosé laughed when Andrea Brillantes candidly mentioned her breakup.

For a considerable number of fans, this wasn't necessarily seen as a curse, but rather as a blessing in disguise. They perceived it as a form of safeguarding, where the idol inadvertently shields certain individuals from entering into relationships that might not be right for them.

BLACKPINK's Rosé response to the fan and her infectious laughter sent fans into a frenzy as they took to Twitter to express their views on the duo's interaction.

𓆩♡𓆪🇪 @CitySerpent

Andrea should be thanking ROŚE pic.twitter.com/MfSK4RJHPB The ROŚE curśe is realAndrea should be thanking ROŚE

lauren @notsaintlauren but why can't it be a rosé blessing and not a curse.... cos they're breaking up w men who can potentially break them even more i mean what if they're being salvaged

jr @allmyloverosie her giggles make me believe that she knows about the rosé curse jdjsjsk pic.twitter.com/nVl5FRvXWL

C ☔ @folkmore2411 . It's the interaction itself @F0RTUNEJEN Rosé’s curse doesn't limit only to having a photo with her. It's the interaction itself

Actress Andrea Brillantes' promposal took place on the second day of BLACKPINK's Born Pink World Tour concert at the Philippine Arena on March 26. During the event, the On the Ground singer and Lisa came across a sign by Andrea Brillantes, who wanted the idols to ask her partner Ricci Rivero to prom on her behalf.

The prom invitation was for the Star Magical Prom, an event involving artists associated with the prominent Philippine media company ABS-CBN. Rosé acknowledged the sign and read the caption aloud, as she asked Ricci Rivero to accompany Andrea to the prom. BLACKPINK members cheered for Andrea Brillantes during her promposal for Ricci Rivero.

BLACKPINK is scheduled to conclude its Born Pink World Tour on August 26, 2023.