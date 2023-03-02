On March 1, 2023, BLACKPINK’ Rosé was spotted interacting with the British-Albanian singer Dua Lipa at the Saint Laurent WW23 show held in Paris. The two singers were snapped having a candid conversation with each other.

The luxury French fashion house Saint Laurent is famous for its ready-to-wear clothing pieces, leather clothes, accessories, shoes, perfume, and much more. The globally renowned brand has appointed BLACKPINK’ Rosé as its global ambassador. The brand has also appointed Dua Lipa as the brand ambassador for its YSL Beauté for woman’s fragrance.

BLACKPINK’ Rosé and Dua Lipa appeared at the Paris Fashion show in their elegant and stylish attire, wearing leather jackets. Fans did not hesitate to express their excitement and took to Twitter to show their love for the "queens."

“My DuaPink heart is Happy” - Twitterati can’t get enough of Dua Lipa and BLACKPINK’ Rosé interaction

젠바🙈💕 @blackpinkbabo Rosé and Dua Lipa talking to each other at the Saint Laurent show in Paris! 🤍 @Blackpink Rosé and Dua Lipa talking to each other at the Saint Laurent show in Paris! 🤍 @Blackpink https://t.co/Vz4sTkUQ7q

Earlier in 2018, BLACKPINK and Dua Lipa collaborated on a single, Kiss and Make Up, which was a hit during its release and topped many charts. The song even entered the top 10 on the U.S. iTunes charts. Fans loved the rhythmic track and wished for the duo to join hands again in the future.

As the videos and pictures of BLACKPINK’ Rosé and Dua Lipa went viral on social media, fans were elated to see them together again. Some felt that it was time for their next collaboration, while others felt BLACKPINK Rosé was a little nervous in front of the British singer. Fans strongly believe that their candid interaction is a start to another collaboration.

BLACKPINK’ Rosé has been complimented by fans for her classy look at Paris Fashion Week. She was seen wearing a long brown painted trench coat made up of leather, which she paired with a black mini dress. She wore black heels with her hair tightened up in a ponytail that completed her look at the fashion show.

DUDA @saintdemie dua lipa and rosé at the saint laurent fw23 fashion show ☆ dua lipa and rosé at the saint laurent fw23 fashion show ☆ https://t.co/9b7WyGorwy

Dua Lipa appeared in an all-black ensemble, wearing a black leather trench coat with stunning sunglasses that completed her look. Fans could not stop praising the singers for their choice of clothing.

Meanwhile, the BLACKPINK member previously attended the Met Gala 2021 with creative director Anthony Vaccarello as she donned a Saint Laurent piece. Since becoming its global ambassador, the idol has been seen sporting several chic looks by the brand. It has also been reported that she shares a cordial bond with the creative director of the company.

BLACKPINK’ Rosé and Dua Lipa's work

Rosé is a South Korean singer and dancer. She is a part of the famous K-pop group BLACKPINK and has been credited with many albums including Pink Venom, Kill This Love, and others. She has also released a single album, R, consisting of songs including On The Ground and Gone.

Meanwhile, the Grammy-winning British-Albanian singer Dua Lipa is famous for her disco-pop songs including Levitating, New Rules, and One Kiss. Her tracks often go viral via Instagram reels.

BLACKPINK’ Rosé is currently on her Born Pink World Tour with her group members. The band took a break in February and will resume their World Tour in March in Kuala Lumpur, the capital city of Malaysia.

