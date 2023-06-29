Paris Fashion Week 2023: Five best sneaker collabs debuted

The men's spring 2024 shows at Paris Fashion Week are over, and the sneaker community is buzzing with all the exciting new developments, particularly fresh sneaker collabs. A stunning lineup of brand-new collaborations were announced at this year's gathering, which was one of the most eagerly awaited international fashion events.

Moreover, the Paris Fashion Week was jam-packed with sneak glimpses into the next footwear from other renowned brands like MSCHF, New Balance, Reebok, and Crocs, even though Nike's presence wasn't as strong as one may have anticipated. New Balance, who teamed up with most partners for Paris Fashion Week 2023, remained at the forefront of the game. Each design originated from a frequent collaborator, including Comme des Garcons.

Two new New Balance styles were also teased by its two popular partners, Salehe Bembury and Action Bronson, apart from the runway debuts. Aside from that, Wales Bonner and Comme des Garcons Homme Plus are other fashion houses that have announced the continuance of previous alliances with Adidas and Nike, respectively. On that note, here's a compilation of the five best sneaker collabs that made their debut appearance during the Paris Fashion Week, in case you missed them.

Salehe Bembury x New Balance 1906R and four other sneaker collabs that rocked the Paris Fashion Week 2023

1) Crocs x MSCHF "Big Yellow Boot"

Crocs and MSCHF's most recent collaboration on the jointly developed "Big Yellow Boot" was a pleasant surprise since both companies are known for their contentious footwear products.

The "Big Yellow Boot" has comparable outsized appeal as MSCHF's Astro Boy-inspired Big Red Boots. The bright yellow color palette, as well as distinctive Crocs characteristics, such as the perforated holes, heel strap, and Crocs labeling, are present in this enlarged form of the Crocs Classic Clog.

Tommy Cash, a rapper, revealed the Crocs x MSCHF "Big Yellow Boot" during Paris Fashion Week while watching the Rick Owens Spring/Summer 2024 couture show. The Crocs x MSCHF "Big Yellow Boot" is scheduled to go on sale only through MSCHF's Sneakers App in the coming weeks and months.

2) Commes des Garcons x New Balance 610 Pack

Sneaker News @SneakerNews COMME des GARÇONS HOMME revealed their upcoming New Balance 610s during their SS24 show. Thoughts!? COMME des GARÇONS HOMME revealed their upcoming New Balance 610s during their SS24 show. Thoughts!? 💭 https://t.co/wjvSTUJnPE

Tokyo Design Studio's laceless rendition of the New Balance 610, which first debuted in soft greys previously in the year, has returned thanks to a partnership with Comme des Garcons HOMME. As of now, mesh, leather, and suede panels have replaced the lacing system from the 610 altogether.

Comme des Garcons HOMME offers the pairs an all-black makeover with the CDG logo on the tongues, collaborative branding on the insoles, as well as a pull loop on the heel, reminiscent of a number of its other footwear choices, including last year's Nike Air Max 97. Finally, compression-molded C-CAP midsoles plus NDurance outsoles elevate the slip-ons.

In addition to the new Slip-on style, the duo also presented a normal co-designed New Balance 610 shoe in white tones.

3) Wales Bonner x Adidas Neftanga

adidas alerts @adidasalerts #onfeetfriday —



Are you looking forward to more from Wales Bonner x



@HYPEBEAST @adidasrunning athletes Tamirat Tola Adera and Yomif Kejelcha in the Wales Bonner Spring/Summer 2024 show at Paris Fashion Week.Are you looking forward to more from Wales Bonner x @adidasoriginals #onfeetfriday — @adidasrunning athletes Tamirat Tola Adera and Yomif Kejelcha in the Wales Bonner Spring/Summer 2024 show at Paris Fashion Week.Are you looking forward to more from Wales Bonner x @adidasoriginals?📷 @HYPEBEAST https://t.co/FnBljfQCCa

Wales Bonner revealed another Adidas teamwork on the Paris Fashion Week 2023 runway, as one might expect considering the collaboration's huge success to date. Wales Bonner is an annual participant at Paris Fashion Week, as seen by her participation at the Spring/Summer 2024 occasion, which was spectacular. The subject of SS24, "Marathon," nicely correlates with an extensive portion of the lineup that will be centered on the fashion brand's continued connection with Adidas.

Notably, it recruited three world-class athletes: Genzebe Dibaba, Eliud Kipchoge, and Haile Gebreselassie. The former's moniker is even on a set of Adidas Neftenga shoes designed to commemorate their world-record-breaking accomplishment.

The sneakers that debuted during the runway show were covered predominantly in yellow hues with black and silver accents all over.

4) Salehe Bembury and Action Bronson x New Balance 1906R

With their presence at the Paris Fashion Week 2023, two of New Balance's most notable partners made sure to introduce some fresh trainers. Both Salehe Bembury and Action Bronson wore never-before-seen hues of the 1906R. Bembury's had a mix of red, orange, and yellow top with silver accents that resembled Ultraman.

Bronson also walked out in a bright pair similar to his debut 990v6 with fluorescent green uppers, orange accents, and brown suede toppings. Although there's no indication on the confirmed release information of the two respective collaborative sneakers so far, it's still wonderful to see New Balance expanding their portfolio. As such, fans will have to stick around for further updates on these sneakers.

5) Comme des Garcons Homme Plus x Nike ACG Mountain Fly 2

Although we did not see much of Swoosh sneaker collabs during the Paris Fashion Week 2023, the sportwear titan's longstanding partnership with Comme des Garcons still had something to offer.

2Raw Radio @2RawRadio COMME des GARÇONS HOMME PLUS Adds The Nike ACG Mountain Fly 2 To Their SS24 Collection dlvr.it/SrNDd0 COMME des GARÇONS HOMME PLUS Adds The Nike ACG Mountain Fly 2 To Their SS24 Collection dlvr.it/SrNDd0 https://t.co/62TG3oFpsw

Comme des Garcons HOMME Plus disclosed some aspects of their latest collaboration with the Swoosh at their SS24 show: the Nike ACG Mountain Fly 2. The sneaker has now been geared up in three neutral-dominant hues — "Triple Black," "Triple White," and "Black/White."

Each is created with greater simplicity than the Nike ACG's inline counterparts, as is typical of the ACG line. Along with deleting the huge "ACG" lettering over the front end, the Japanese company has slightly altered the model's standard design, substituting leather and mesh for a number of the synthetics.

The preponderance of neutral and monochrome color palettes was a prevalent element among the footwear partnerships that appeared during the Paris Fashion Week for spring 2024. This fad served as an indication of the fashion world's transition to simpler styles.

Additionally, we observed the ongoing fusion of luxurious clothing and athletic gear. The occasion has established the spirit for the next fashion season and exemplifies the dynamic interaction between luxury and ease.

Poll : 0 votes