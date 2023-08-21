Fans appreciate Renee Rapp’s new Tumi Georgica look: "Suddenly I want to buy a suitcase"

The second collaboration between Renee Rapp and luxury brand Tumi culminated in a fresh, classy bag collection, titled Georgica, which dropped this August. The singer first collaborated with the brand in March 2023.

As part of the promotions for its new Georgica series and its campaign. "Essentially Beautiful," Tumi recently posted some snaps of Rapp, holding the Valorie tote bag from the collection. Her outfit and look for the photoshoot has left fans impressed, many of whom said that they now wanted to purchase the bag.

Fans rejoice in Renee Rapp's Tumi collaboration look ( Image via Instagram/Renee Rapp)

Renee Rapp, popularly known for starring in the HBO original, The Sex Life of College Girls, has ventured into a career in the music industry. Her recent music video, Pretty Girls, exhibits her talents in the music genre.

As part of the collaboration, Rapp also posted a series of pictures from the campaign. In them, she was seen posing with various bags from the new collection while donning black, white, and earthy neutral-hued outfits.

Fans can't stop praising Renee Rapp x Tumi's second collaboration

Inspired by East Hampton's Georgica Beach, Tumi released its new collection in black, taupe, and deep plum hues. The collection has been designed by Patty Kunath, Victor Sanz, & Youjin Sung, and includes the Valorie tote, Marylea crossbody, Jody's tote, Kimbell backpack, and Millinia laptop sleeve bags.

The price range for Tumi's Georgica series is between $195 and $750 and comes with the brand's 5 years of warranty as well as tracer product recovery schemes.

In an exclusive interview with Women's Wear Daily, Rapp revealed her deep connection with Tumi. She said that her father owned a "now vintage" Tumi bag:

"My dad has had one travel bag his entire life since I was a child, and it is a now vintage brown Tumi bag. As a kid, I didn’t understand the value of what he had, but now that I’m older I understand why he’s kept that Tumi bag my entire life. When I got the opportunity to partner with Tumi, it was a seamless yes for me.”

On August 17, after Rapp posted the campaign pictures for Tumi, the comments section was flooded with her fans praising her looks for the photoshoot. A few even took this opportunity to praise her for her brand new debut album, Snow Angel.

Renee's fan praises her at the Georgica Campaign ( Image via Instagram/ Renee Rapp)

With a price range of $195 to $750, Tumi's Georgica series features minimalistic designs in neutral tones and is currently available for purchase on the brand's website.