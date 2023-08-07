When will the Victoria's secret fashion show return? Everything we know so far about the upcoming new version 

The beloved American lingerie, beauty, and fashion label Victoria's Secret will be making a huge comeback in 2023, but not in a traditional way. The iconic fashion show will be making a return through a video fashion show on the streaming platform Prime Video.

The iconic fashion show will be released as a part documentary and part-runway show. The show, named 'Victoria's Secret World Tour' will reintroduce the experience via the official streaming app of Prime Video on September 26, 2023.

More about the latest Victoria's secret fashion show, which will be returning via Prime Video

The latest Victoria’s Secret fashion show will be returning via Prime Video (Image via @victoriassecret / Instagram)

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show was canceled back in 2019 after it was heavily criticized for lack of diversity and size inclusion. It further had its lowest-ever ratings in 2018. Later on, the show's documentary on Hulu "Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons" revealed that models were allegedly s*xually assaulted.

After the cancellation, the former CEO of the brand, Les Wexner and former chief marketing officer Ed Razek handed in their resignation. Soon, the brand made an effort to change its outlook and added inclusive collections for every size.

The upcoming video show on Prime Video will also be focusing upon brand's new mission. In an interview with media outlet Popsugar, a Victoria's Secret & Co.'s spokesperson commented upon the label's new mission

"As we've previously shared, our new brand projection and mission will continue to be our guiding principle. This will lead us into new spaces like reclaiming one of our best marketing and entertainment properties to date and turning it on its head to reflect who we are today."

For the upcoming Prime Video show, Victoria's Secret World Tour, VS has shone a spotlight upon the cinematic presentation, which will give a look into behind the scenes footage and the VS20. The VS20 is a group of global creative artists, which will be presenting four different fashion collections from Lagos, London, Tokyo, and Bogota.

The fashion show line presented in the collection will then be immediately released through the e-commerce site of Victoria's Secret and Amazon's VS storefront. The fashion show film will be streaming in over 50 countries through OTT platform Prime Video.

The show will also include multiple appearances and cameos from a few of the most renowned supermodels and musical guests, who will give performances. While, no model or artist is confirmed a few names of models such as Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Valentina Sampaio, Adut Akech, Paloma Elsesser remains on the top.

The fashion show snippet will also involve VS collective Priyanka Chopra, Megan Rapinoe, and Naomi Osaka. These women are all at the top of their lines and fields and hence they are likely to make a small appearance in the show itself.

Since, the brand has reimaged itself, fans can expect the American lingerie, fashion, and beauty giant to be more inclusive when it comes to sizes and empower all women.

In the Prime video documentary, it is confirmed that Doja Cat will be taking center stage and headline the show hybrid, which is premiering via the Amazon Prime Video on September 26, 2023. It is also reported that Doja Cat might present a few of her self-designed apparels.