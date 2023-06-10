“We’re over the moon”: Victoria’s Secret hints at a possible collaboration with BLACKPINK’s Lisa in a recent fan interaction

Victoria’s Secret has been going viral on the internet for teasing a potential collaboration with BLACKPINK’s Lisa. It seems like the iconic lingerie brand wants to get the MONEY singer on board by adding one more international brand to her kitty, which is already full of brand endorsements like CELINE, BULGARI, and MAC Cosmetics.

A fan who goes by the name Lotus asked the lingerie brand if Victoria X Lisa is a dream or a possibility, tagging the official Instagram accounts of the MONEY singer and Victora Secret’s accounts as well.

In response to the fan’s tweet, Victoria’s Secret wrote, "We are over the moon excited, Lotus," leaving fans excited that something’s definitely cooking and BLINKs can expect an announcement soon.

BLACKPINK's fan's interaction with Victoria's Secret goes viral (Image via Instagram)

BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s fans react to a possible collaboration with Victoria’s Secret

The brief interaction between Victoria’s Secret and a fan about getting BLACKPINK’s Lisa on board has unsurprisingly gone viral on social media, and BLINKs are excited at the possible collaboration. “LISA X VICTORIAs SECRET” was trending on social media, with fans anticipating that the MONEY hitmaker would be onboarded as the brand’s newest global ambassador.

Fans believe she would be the ideal choice to represent Victoria's Fashion given her immaculate fashion sense, toned physique, and ability to carry out different kinds of outfits.

❦ @lalicebratz lisa look like a victoria’s secret angel here lisa look like a victoria’s secret angel here https://t.co/Ti6j3Zh66q

It seems like BLACKPINK’s Lisa is a fan of the brand, as previously she was spotted shopping at Victoria’s Secret store before her fan meeting in Thailand, and hence, it would be interesting to see her as the official brand ambassador of the luxury lingerie brand.

However, fans want more clarity regarding their viral interaction with a fan and getting BLACKPINK’s Lisa on board. It is unclear whether it is just a one-time collaboration, an offer to walk the ramp at one of their high-end glamorous events, brand ambassadorship, wanting to get BLACKPINK to perform at one of their fashion shows as a group, or just showing their appreciation for BLACKPINK's Lisa.

Fans are eagerly awaiting further information about this potential collaboration, even if nothing has been announced as of yet.

What are BLACKPINK members upto?

BLACKPINK is booked and busy with an incredibly hectic and demanding world tour, BORN PINK World Tour, which started in South Korea last year before flying to the U.S. and Europe, and more recently, they performed in Osaka, Japan. For now, the singers have a packed tour schedule until August and will be returning to the U.S. and Europe to perform more shows.

The Pink Venom singers will be down under in Australia from June 10–17, performing four shows. On June 10 and 11, the girl group will perform in Melbourne at the Rod Laver Arena, while on June 16 and 17, they will be seen at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney.

Besides that, they are busy with their solo activities. Jisoo is basking in the success of her recent solo album, Me. Jennie is currently starring in HBO’s The Idol alongside The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp and Troye Sivan. Rosé might reportedly collaborate with former One Direction member Zayn Malik, and finally, BLACKPINK's Lisa may be potentially crowned as Victoria's Secret’s new face. More developments on this are awaited.

