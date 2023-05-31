Watch: BLACKPINK’s Lisa spotted shopping at a market in Thailand with her mother

BLACKPINK’s Lisa was spotted carrying flowers and living an ordinary life with her mother at a market in Thailand on May 30, 2023. Twitter user @poomthink posted two videos of the MONEY rapper walking on the streets of her home country dressed up in a plain white t-shirt and loose denim.

People around them could be seen taking videos and photos of the BLACKPINK members being out-and-about shopping. BLINKs, the group’s fandom, joked around that no matter how big of a celebrity one becomes, they eventually have to help their mothers carry shopping parcels.

“A real true South East Asian gurlie”: Fans react hilariously to videos of BLACKPINK’s Lisa carrying parcels when out shopping with her mother

BLACKPINK’s Lisa continues to be the most-followed K-pop idol on Instagram with a whopping 94.3 million followers. However, she was recently spotted in a market in Thailand as not a celebrity, but as any other regular daughter who helps her mother and aunt carry parcels. As per some fans on Twitter, the family was spotted at Pak Khlong Talat, a flower market.

As a part of the biggest K-pop girl group, the MONEY rapper has had several luxury brand ambassadorships and broken multiple records in the music industry. Fans have frequently witnessed her powerful fashionista aura, whether through the currently ongoing BORN PINK world tour or appearances at international fashion shows.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa shed all her celebrity persona when shopping in a market back in her home country, Thailand. Fans commented on photos and videos of the rapper bearing a large bouquet of flowers in one hand and a large box in the other as she helped her mother without any trace of celebrity glitz.

One fan mentioned that popularity didn’t matter if one’s mother and aunt took them to a market as they would have to carry around parcels. Another fan shared that the moment made her happy but they wished that BLACKPINK’s Lisa could carry on with her errands without cameras next time while a different fan said that she was “so real for this.”

Take a look at how fans reacted to seeing the superstar running errands with her mother below:

ᴛᴀᴛᴀ🐣327💋 @LiLi327TWEET #LISA twitter.com/i/web/status/1… No matter how famous you are in the world, You have to wake up early to go to the market to help your mom and aunt carry alot of things No matter how famous you are in the world, You have to wake up early to go to the market to help your mom and aunt carry alot of things 😂😂 #LISA twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/udxiGf5ZTB

bec05 @Bec053Bec05 twitter.com/LiLi327TWEET/s… ᴛᴀᴛᴀ🐣327💋 @LiLi327TWEET #LISA

spotted lisa at market with her mom and aunt buy flowers spotted lisa at market with her mom and aunt buy flowers 💐 #LISA https://t.co/zvSd9PCG6B she is so humble despite how big she is now🥹 n loved how she can do it freely in her hometown she is so humble despite how big she is now🥹 n loved how she can do it freely in her hometown💛 twitter.com/LiLi327TWEET/s…

lisa’s tattoo artist @27apologist Her mom really said while you’re here you’re gonna help ! Her mom really said while you’re here you’re gonna help ! https://t.co/JFGGH9ulpK

h @JNKIMSGIRL



#LISA #BLACKPINK She so real in this. No matter how famous she is— she still have to wakeup early and go out to the market to help her mum to buy stuff. My humble bb 🥹 She so real in this. No matter how famous she is— she still have to wakeup early and go out to the market to help her mum to buy stuff. My humble bb 🥹#LISA #BLACKPINK https://t.co/GSsCLpOquW

c | era era @chaelisafruxty i like the idea of lisa spending her afternoons running errands with her mother at the market (without cameras next time). it's these small moments that matter. i like the idea of lisa spending her afternoons running errands with her mother at the market (without cameras next time). it's these small moments that matter. https://t.co/CCkBslkOLf

Xavy ♥️🌹 @O3KJS Lisa on stage: “my money moves, watch how my wons and yens and dollars be dropping on you”



Lisa with her mom: Yes. Lisa on stage: “my money moves, watch how my wons and yens and dollars be dropping on you” Lisa with her mom: Yes. https://t.co/VeKNz9s51P

dollalisa🤑 @lalalisaranghea



So humble. I love her 🥹 ` 마 크 잭 슨 . @jsmtjyygyjbbjb หอบของรุงรังใครจะคิดว่าเป็นลิซ่าแบล็คพิ้ง ปกติจะมีเมเนช่วยถือ แต่เมื่อคุณมาเดินตลาดกับแม่ต้องช่วยแม่ถือ 555555555555555555555 หอบของรุงรังใครจะคิดว่าเป็นลิซ่าแบล็คพิ้ง ปกติจะมีเมเนช่วยถือ แต่เมื่อคุณมาเดินตลาดกับแม่ต้องช่วยแม่ถือ 555555555555555555555 https://t.co/GaiJqPrPfM Where can you see this kind of Superstar who’s still going to the market with her mom and aunt like she’s an ordinary human, clothed in a casual fit, no assistance from anyone and single handedly carried the things she bought?! Only Lisa.So humble. I love her 🥹 twitter.com/jsmtjyygyjbbjb… Where can you see this kind of Superstar who’s still going to the market with her mom and aunt like she’s an ordinary human, clothed in a casual fit, no assistance from anyone and single handedly carried the things she bought?! Only Lisa.So humble. I love her 🥹 twitter.com/jsmtjyygyjbbjb…

In recent news, BLACKPINK’s Lisa stunned fans with her collaboration with BIGBANG’s Taeyang for the song, Shoong! The track was a part of the latter’s solo album. The performance video was released on April 25 and currently sits at 55.5 million views on YouTube.

Meanwhile, the MONEY rapper recently made headlines for reuniting with BTS’ V and Park Bo-gum at Celine’s dinner party in Cannes on May 22. She even posted photos with supermodel Naomi Campbell and BTS’ V, taking the internet by storm.

Additionally, with her debut title track LALISA, the Thai rapper broke Adele’s record of achieving the most No. 1s in 102 different regions on the iTunes Top Songs charts by topping the charts in 103 regions. The K-pop star officially holds the record of being the female artist with the most No. 1s in the iTunes Top Songs chart globally.

