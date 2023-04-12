BLACKPINK Lisa's expensive and massive handbag collection: 5 top brands K-pop star owns

BLACKPINK's Lisa is known not only for her incredible talent as a singer, rapper, and dancer, but also for her impeccable fashion sense. One aspect of her style that often catches fans' attention is her love for handbags. Lisa has been spotted with a variety of luxurious handbags from high-end brands such as Chanel, Celine, and Saint Laurent.

Lisa's collection of handbags is not only impressive but also diverse. She has been seen carrying classic flap bags, quilted shoulder bags, bucket bags, and even backpacks. Her choice of handbags is a combination of classic and contemporary designs, demonstrating her versatility as a fashion icon.

Lisa's handbag collection includes Celine, Chanel, Dior, and many more

1) Celine Triomphe shoulder bag (Priced at $4497)

Triomphe shoulder bag in leopard print (Image via Celine)

Blackpink's Lisa is a global ambassador for the French luxury brand Celine. She was seen carrying Celine's handbags at various events, including the fall 2023 menswear show in Paris.

The Celine Triomphe shoulder bag is available in different styles and materials and this one is in leopard print from Lisa's handbag collection. As a global ambassador of the brand, Lisa has various Celine handbags in her collection.

The Celine Triomphe shoulder bag in leopard print is available for pre-order on buyma.us.

2) Celine Triomphe shoulder bag (Priced at $3200)

Triomphe shoulder bag in Textile and Calfskin-natural (Image via Celine)

Another handbag from Celine. The Celine Triomphe shoulder bag in Textile and Calfskin-natural is available on the official Celine website. It is a luxurious and versatile handbag that combines classic design with modern elements.

The bag features a mix of natural calfskin leather and a textile body that creates a unique and eye-catching look. The front of the bag is adorned with the iconic Celine Triomphe logo, which is a symbol of the brand's Parisian heritage and timeless elegance.

3) Boy Chanel Handbag (Priced at $7000)

Boy Chanel Handbag (Image via Chanel)

The Boy Chanel handbag is a timeless and iconic accessory from the luxury fashion house Chanel. It features a rectangular shape with a bold, chunky chain strap and a signature "Boy" clasp that is reminiscent of vintage men's accessories.

The bag is available in a variety of sizes, materials, and colors, including lambskin, calfskin, and tweed. It is available on the official website of Chanel.

4) Dior Mini Gallop Sling Bag (Priced at $2,450.00)

Mini Gallop Sling Bag (Image via Dior)

The Dior Mini Gallop Sling Bag is a stylish and versatile accessory that combines classic elegance with modern functionality. The bag features a sleek and structured design, crafted from calf leather.

One of the key features of the Mini Gallop Sling Bag is its practicality. The bag can be worn in multiple ways, including as a crossbody, shoulder bag, or clutch, making it perfect for both casual and formal occasions.

It is available on the Dior website.

5) Saint Laurent Kate Medium Bag (Priced at $2100)

Kate Medium Bag (Image via Saint Laurent)

The Saint Laurent Kate Medium Bag is a chic and sophisticated handbag that exudes effortless elegance. The bag features a sleek and structured design, crafted from calfskin leather and adorned with the iconic YSL monogram logo on the front flap.

The bag is available on the official website of the brand.

Lisa's love for handbags is evident in her social media posts as well. She often shares photos of her outfits, and her handbags are always a crucial accessory in completing her look. She also occasionally posts photos of her handbag collection, giving fans a glimpse of her vast array of designer bags.

She has proven time and time again that she has a keen eye for style and knows how to put together a look that is both trendy and timeless.

