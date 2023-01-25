“Congratulations Lisa” - BLACKPINK’s maknae creates three Guinness World Records, sends fans into a frenzy

“Congratulations Lisa” took over social media as BLINKs congratulated BLACKPINK’s maknae for setting three Guinness World Records.

On January 25, Guinness World Records announced that BLACKPINK’s maknae is now the official holder of three new world records. She set the record for being the first K-pop solo artist to win at the MTV Video Music Awards (MTV VMAs) and MTV Europe Music Awards (MTV EMAs). She won both awards for her debut album LALISA, which released on September 10, 2021.

Lisa, who has 86 million followers on Instagram also holds the record for the highest number of followers on the platform as a K-pop artist.

Several BLINKs took to social media and wrote, “Congratulations Lisa” as they showered praises on the MONEY crooner.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa's fans send congratulatory messages to celebrate her Guinness World Records achievement

BLINKs took to social media to celebrate BLACKPINK’s maknae's recent achievement and hailed her as a "Queen."

Go little superstar 🥺CONGRATULATIONS LISA Go little superstar 🥺❤️CONGRATULATIONS LISA#LISARecordHolderhttps://t.co/ulfeV62fv4

- most viewed MV by a solo artist in 24 hrs

- most viewed MV by a solo k-pop artist in 24 hrs

- first solo k-pop winner at the mtv vma’s

- first solo k-pop winner at the mtv ema

- most followed k-pop artist on IG



RecordHolder #LISA now holds 5 GWR’s- most viewed MV by a solo artist in 24 hrs- most viewed MV by a solo k-pop artist in 24 hrs- first solo k-pop winner at the mtv vma’s- first solo k-pop winner at the mtv ema- most followed k-pop artist on IGCONGRATULATIONS LISA #LISA RecordHolder #LISA now holds 5 GWR’s- most viewed MV by a solo artist in 24 hrs- most viewed MV by a solo k-pop artist in 24 hrs- first solo k-pop winner at the mtv vma’s- first solo k-pop winner at the mtv ema - most followed k-pop artist on IG CONGRATULATIONS LISA#LISARecordHolder https://t.co/X6WHbeEyDV

Well deserved for the QUEENCONGRATULATIONS LISA Well deserved for the QUEEN 👸🏻💖CONGRATULATIONS LISA#LISARecordHolderhttps://t.co/VDWPMZSSdj

Notably, BLACKPINK’s Lisa bagged her first two Guinness World Records for her debut solo album LALISA and its title track of the same name.

At the time of its release, on September 10, 2021, LALISA became the most-viewed YouTube music video by a solo artist in 24 hours with 73.6 million views. It beat Taylor Swift’s popular single Me! released back in April 2019, which garnered 65.2 million views in 24 hours.

BLACKPINK’s maknae member has now broken three more Guinness World Records as a K-pop soloist, taking her total tally to five.

Here are all the records she currently holds:

Most Viewed YouTube Music Video by a Solo Artist in 24 hours (2021)

Most Viewed YouTube Music Video by a K-pop Solo Artist in 24 hours (2021)

First solo K-pop winner at the MTV VMAs

First solo K-pop winner at the MTV EMAs

Most followers on Instagram for a K-pop artist

The Pink Venom singers also held the Guinness World Record titles for the most viewed YouTube video in 24 hours and the most viewed music video in 24 hours, both of which were then broken by BTS with their debut English track Dynamite.

As of January 2023, BLACKPINK has the most subscribers for a band on YouTube and is also the first K-pop female group to hold the number 1 position on the UK albums chart and the US albums chart.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa earns Premio Lo Nuestro awards nomination for SG collab with DJ Snake, Megan Thee Stallion, and Ozuna

BLACKPINK’s youngest member has earned a nomination at the 2023 Premio Lo Nuestro awards. It is a Latin music award function that celebrates the year’s best Latin music and is presented by the Spanish-language U.S. TV network Univision.

Her collab song SG with DJ Snake, Megan Thee Stallion, and Ozuna has been nominated for “Crossover Collaboration of the Year.” The audience voting will continue till February 5 and the 2023 Lo Nuestro Awards will be held at the Miami-Dade (FTX) Arena on February 23 at 7 pm local time.

BLACKPINK is currently stationed in Paris to perform at a charity event. The group was photographed greeting the first lady of France, Brigitte Macron, and tennis legend Roger Federer.

