"I was raised better than that": When Hailey Bieber put the lid on claims that she "stole" Justin Bieber from Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber have recently been in the headlines for their alleged "feud." Although Selena and Justin were together for many years, the fans who shipped them are fixated on their relationship even while the two have moved on with their personal life. Justin is now married to Hailey Bieber, who unfortunately gets hate from the shippers due to being in a relationship with her husband.

In a recent interview with the Call Her Daddy podcast, Hailey opened up about the online trend where fans of Selena and Justin have made compilation videos of the singer and the model and compared the two together. Aside from mentioning the cyberbullying, the model also talked about the respect she harbors for Selena.

In one of the instances, when the host asked her whether or not she was in a relationship with Justin while he was dating Selena, the model denied the claim and said:

"I was raised better than that"

Hailey Bieber cleared the air around her alleged feud with Selena Gomez in a recent podcast

Selena was in an on-and-off relationship with Justin Bieber for a long time, and their relationship was deemed to be a fan-favorite. While both the stars have since moved on from their relationship, with Justin Bieber marrying model Hailey Bieber in September of 2018, it seems that the fans haven't.

In a new online trend, fans of the two artists have shared videos of Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez and compared them based on not only their attributes but on their past interviews and appearances. The trend recently got so out of hand that Hailey Bieber was bombarded with Selena chants in almost all her public appearances. Moreover, she has claimed to have received death threats.

The model also elaborated in an Instagram story that she had spoken about the same to Selena Gomez and revealed that there is no hate between the two. Although she had not spoken openly about the recent trend, she did recently in an interview with Call Her Daddy podcast. The model opened up about the alleged feud between her and Selena and talked about the mutual respect that both of them have for each other.

The model was asked if she was ever together with Justin Bieber during his relationship with Selena Gomez, to which she replied:

"No, not one time. When him and I ever started, like, hooking up or like anything of that sort, he was not ever in a relationship — ever, at any point. ...It's not my character to mess with someone's relationship, I would just never do that. I was raised better than that. I'm not interested in doing that."

She further addressed the fans of the former couple to move on and called out the haters on the internet "vile and disgusting." According to an insider, the model wanted to appear on the podcast to solely clear the air once and for all. The insider further elaborated:

“Hailey felt she needed to address that elephant in the room and clear the air with regards to how she and Justin got together, now she’s moved on and doesn’t want to address it.”

How did Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez react to Hailey's tell-all podcast?

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber (Image via IMDb)

According to Us Weekly, Justin Bieber reportedly "didn't have an issue" with Hailey Bieber's appearance on the podcast. In fact, the pop singer was apparently "proud of Hailey for being herself." He also added that he thought "the whole interview was super cool." While Justin Bieber hasn't openly shared his opinion on the online trend, Hailey claims that the incident has been put behind them.

Hailey Bieber also claims that having spoken to Selena Gomez during the past months has brought her a lot of peace. The model elaborated on her conversations and her respect for the singer in the same podcast, saying:

"...It's all respect. It's all love. That's also why I feel like if everybody on our side knows what happened and we're good and we could walk away from it with clarity and respect, then, like, that's fine."

She continued:

"It is what it is. You're never going to be able to correct every narrative and there's gonna be new ones that come. It's never gonna end and that's why I get to the point — that's why I didn't speak about a lot of this stuff."

However, in an unexpected turn of events, Selena Gomez took to Instagram to address the alleged drama. The actress said that she had spoken to the model regarding the alleged drama and did not condone any of the hate that the online community has been giving to Hailey. The message in the story read:

"Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity. This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I've always advocated for kindness and really do want this all to stop."

Selena Gomez has since moved on and has taken up multiple new endeavors, including Only Murders in the Building. The singer recently stepped back into the acting industry and has already received appreciation for her stunning performance in the Hulu comedy-drama series.

Selena Gomez's Only Murders in the Building season 3 premieres this August

A still from Only Murders in the Building (Image via IMDb)

Only Murders in the Building season 3 is all set to be released on Hulu on August 8, 2023, and this time with an exciting new cast. The synopsis of the series, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"Three strangers share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth."

It continues:

"Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living among them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it's too late."

The series includes actors Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez in the lead roles. In an exciting new announcement, it has also been revealed that the show will also feature newcomers Paul Rudd and Meryl Streep.

Fans are in for a real treat with the upcoming season of the show, as it promises to be its most unpredictable installment yet.

Poll : 0 votes