"You really can do every accent!": Paul Rudd amazed at Olivia Colman as actress prank calls him

English actress Olivia Colman recently pulled off a brilliant prank call on her long-time friend Paul Rudd during a live show.

American actor Paul Rudd, who is currently busy with the promotions of his new Marvel film The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, recently appeared on the BBC Radio 1 Breakfast show with host Greg James. During the interview, the 53-year-old actor unexpectedly received a call from Olivia Colman. However, she disguised her voice with a different accent, which is how Paul couldn't figure out that it was his long-time friend calling him.

Faking her accent, Olivia Colman sarcastically asks Paul Rudd about his visit to England during the prank call

During Paul Rudd's interview with BBC Radio 1 Breakfast, the actor received a call from an unknown woman. The latter was speaking in a peculiar accent, and her question was rather sarcastic as she said:

"Hiya Paul, I'm a huge fan! I just wanted to pick your brains. So what would you do if you had a really good mate, like, for over 20 years, and this friend, he doesn't live in England but he's come to England and hasn't told you about it."

Turns out, the caller was none other than the English actress and Paul's long-time buddy, Olivia Colman.

BBC Radio 1 @BBCR1



@gregjames The AMAZING moment when *actual* Olivia Colman called into Radio 1 Breakfast to prank Paul Rudd (AKA the 'Agony Ant-Man') The AMAZING moment when *actual* Olivia Colman called into Radio 1 Breakfast to prank Paul Rudd (AKA the 'Agony Ant-Man') 😭@gregjames https://t.co/Nz4Qu65z5y

While Rudd was still unaware of Colman's identity and started giving advice to the unknown caller, he started to sense something was wrong with her as she was giving specifics of his own visit. She continued:

"And then not only has he not told you about it, he's come onto a radio show. What would you do?"

This was when Rudd realized the caller was talking about him. She then asked him whether or not he would be offended if he was in a situation like her. To which, the 53-year-old actor replied with:

"Oh my God, oh no, Personally, if it's me? Absolutely not I tend to give everybody the benefit of the doubt."

At this point, show host Greg James asked Olivia Colman to reveal her true identity and Rudd was stunned at how his friend was able to pull off the accent. He said:

"You really can do every accent!"

The two actors then discussed their wholesome friendship, including the first time they met. Rudd and Colman told the radio show host that they met while performing in a play together roughly 20 years ago. Colman recalled:

"We were doing a play together and Paul used to come and stay on the floor of our rubbish flat in South London and come for Sunday lunch and things. Paul was properly in the play and I had about two lines I think."

While talking about the phone prank, Colman said that when she heard Paul Rudd was visiting her favorite morning radio show, she emailed Greg James. The actress asked him if she could play a prank on her friend, to which James instantly agreed to:

"I emailed Greg and said: ‘Would it be alright to do a prank on Paul?’ And he said, ‘Hell yeah."

While Rudd is currently busy with the promotions of The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Olivia Colman's Hulu miniseries Great Expectations will premiere on March 26, 2023.

