"Downfall in real time": Doja Cat follower count takes massive hit amid backlash over J Cyrus controversy

American rap artist Doja Cat recently lost more than 200,000 Instagram followers after she slammed her own fans for calling her out. Her fans trolled her for dating comedian and social media influencer J Cyrus, who has allegedly been involved in multiple s*xual assault and harassment cases.

According to Yahoo, it all started with Doja Cat taking to the app Threads and criticizing her own fan base last weekend. She slammed them for calling themselves “kittenz” and asked them to get off their phones and social media and go help their family instead. In fact, when her followers still came to her defense and offered support to her, and warned her about J Cyrus, she was quick to dismiss them.

Following this, the singer lost hundreds and thousands of Instagram followers overnight, while netizens took to social media to point out her loss and continued criticizing the rapper. One user even commented under @PopBase’s tweet sharing the news, noting how her "downfall" could be witnessed in "real time."

“Degrading her super fans”: Doja Cat earns severe backlash online while losing followers overnight

When Doja Cat was spotted with her boyfriend J Cyrus in public in Cabo, in early June, her fans came forward on Twitter and Threads to warn her about her comedian beau’s controversial past. They dug out a now-deleted post of J Cyrus from 2020, where he tried to remove his name from s*xual assault allegations and did not apologize for his probable actions.

Around the same time, more than two dozen women came forward on Twitter to claim that they have allegedly been harassed and mol*sted by J Cyrus at some point or other. Meanwhile, allegations also arose that he used his position as a Twitch moderator to manipulate several women from publicly accusing him of engaging in "flirtatious" or "provocative" DMs or spreading information against him.

While no legal or criminal cases have ever been filed against J Cyrus, fans of Doja Cat pointed out how her boyfriend never took accountability for any of his alleged actions and instead hinted that all his s*xual encounters to date have been consensual.

Following this, Doja Cat came to her boyfriend’s defense and lashed out at her fans on a now-deleted Threads post reading:

“My life my rules my style my attitude.”

She also added how her fans don’t need to name themselves anything, not even “f*cking kittenz.”

Since then, many of her dedicated fan pages have been deactivated such as The Kittens Room, Doja HQ, and Doja Cat News on Instagram. Recently as she continued to face backlash from her fans, she also lost nearly 200,000 Instagram followers overnight. Some even called her out for being biased and blind.

Here’s how the internet is reacting to her loss of followers.

What’s interesting is that Doja Cat’s count of Instagram followers taking a massive hit may not just be related to the J Cyrus controversy but also her online spat with Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp.

As it happened, the 27-year-old rapper condemned the 18-year-old actor for allegedly sharing screenshots of their private messages on TikTok, where Doja reportedly asked Noah to tell his co-actor Joseph Quinn to “hmu” (hit me up).

As soon as Cat realized that Schnapp made their personal chats public, she took to an Instagram Live Stream and called him a “whole snake.” Since then, Doja Cat’s follower count has been dropping, while Noah Schnapp’s has been on the rise.

At present, the Grammy Award-winning rapper still has 25.8 million Instagram followers, over 26 million TikTok followers, and 5 million Twitter followers.