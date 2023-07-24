"Time to say goodbye": Doja Cat receives backlash for criticizing her fans adopting Kittenz as their fandom name

In a shocking turn of events, Doja Cat, the chart-topping rapper, has found herself embroiled in controversy yet again. The Say So maker sparked outrage among her fandom and showed anger at them for naming their fandom with new nicknames without her consent.

In a series of deleted tweets over the weekend, Doja Cat unleashed an attack on her fanbase, expressing her disapproval of the terms "Kitten" and "Kittenz," as her fans decided to name their fandom with these names.

Despite that, a fan who has Kittenz as the username understood Doja’s anger and frustration over the name and decided to ask the rapper about her preferred username. The fan asked,

“What should i change my name to since you don’t like the term kitten.”

Doja replied to the fan,

“Just delete the entire account and rethink everything it’s never too late.”

These tweets led to ongoing controversy all over the Internet and rubbed some of her loyal fans the wrong way, leading to an unexpected backlash from her fanbase toward those who once admired her.

Doja Cat's fans are not happy with her tweets

Doja Cat faced major criticism and backlash from her fans after she rudely tweeted against them. As a result of that, many fans took to Twitter to share their reactions against Doja's behavior and the arrogance she has shown toward her fans.

She received mixed reactions from her fans. However, most of them were against her, as one fan was seen sharing about how they used to be a fan of Doja, while other fans were seen saying Doja doesn't love her fame.

Now, it remains to be seen if Doja will apologize to her fans after facing backlash from them. As of writing this, she has already lost over 65k followers on her Instagram handle due to this controversy.

Doja Cat has one Grammy award and sixteen nominations to her name

Doja Cat, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, is an American singer, rapper, and songwriter known for her unique music style. She debuted music in 2013 by unleashing her debut EP, Purrr. Her songs combined hip-hop, R&B, and electronic music, showcasing her versatility as an artist.

However, it was her breakout 2018 single, Mooo!, that grabbed the attention of the public and attracted a larger fanbase. Soon after that, she signed with big record labels like Kemosabe Records and RCA Records, which helped her career grow even more.

In 2019, Doja Cat released her first studio album, Amala, featuring popular tracks like Go To Town and Juicy. Music critics praised her for being inventive and bringing a fresh approach to music. Her second album, Hot Pink, released the same year, became a huge success, reaching number 9 on the Billboard 200 chart.

The lead single from Hot Pink, called Say So, became a global hit, reaching the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It earned her Grammy Award nominations for Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance. She was also nominated for Best New Artist at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

She has received recognition at award ceremonies like the American Music Awards (AMA) and the MTV Video Music Awards (VMA). Her music videos on YouTube have amassed millions of views, solidifying her position as a significant figure in pop culture.

Besides her music success, Doja Cat is known for her unique fashion choices and engaging presence on social media. Fans eagerly anticipate her future projects as she continues to impress audiences with her versatile talent and creative flair.