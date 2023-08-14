Sabrina Ionescu x Nike Sabrina 1 "Oreo" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike has gained a significant position in basketball as it has continued to score multiple deals with iconic players. One of the most recent collaborations of the American company's Swoosh label is with WNBA player Sabrina Ionescu.

It is the first time Swoosh has stepped foot in the Women's National Basketball Association and will launch a signature shoe line for the New York Liberty star guard Ionescu.

The Swoosh label will add the Sabrina 1 sneaker model to its basketball shoe lineage in September 2023. The latest colorway to be unveiled by the brand is Sabrina 1 "Oreo," which comes in a basic color palette.

The pair is clad in a neutral color scheme of black and white and will soothe the eyes of sophisticated sneakerheads. The Swoosh label hasn't announced a release date for the Sabrina 1 "Oreo" sneakers yet.

However, according to media outlet Sneaker Bar Detroit, the pair will be released via the e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in Fall 2023.

Sabrina Ionescu x Nike Sabrina 1 "Oreo" sneakers come clad in black and white hues

The upcoming Sabrina Ionescu x Nike Sabrina 1 "Oreo" sneakers come clad in black and white hues (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Swoosh label has made its name multiple times due to its collaborations with basketball players. The latest basketball player to be added to the list is two-time WNBA All-Star and American professional basketball player Sabrina Ionescu.

Ionescu, a former AP and Naismith Player of the Year (2020), is making history collaborating with the Swoosh label as she becomes the first-ever WNBA player to release her signature shoe in unisex sizes.

The Sabrina 1 sneakers are designed to give maximum comfort and support to basketball players by keeping the weight extremely light. The shoe features a zoom air unit, and full-length react cushioning in the forefoot of the shoe.

In an official press release, Nike's Global VP for Women's Team and Organized Sports, Kerry Sobol, said:

“Ionescu is the first women’s basketball player to deliver a unisex signature collection with NIKE, Inc. We are thrilled she will lead the charge with us and continue to change the scope of the game for future generations.”

Expand Tweet

The sneaker model is designed to provide high energy return and responsiveness due to multiple features, including the midfoot shank that helps maintain balance and keep feet stable.

The midfoot also inculcates a band system and lockdown cables to avoid in-shoe foot slippage. The shoe simultaneously inspires the next generation of hoopers.

The latest "Oreo" colorway of the sneaker model is being launched as a part of the Team Bank "TB" collection in Fall 2023. The iconic "Oreo" color combination, also known as "Panda" in the Nike realm, is one of the most classic and timeless options.

The shoe's upper is constructed out of engineered mesh material in mostly black, contrasted with multiple elegant white embroideries.

Branding details are added with the iconic "S" logo upon the insoles, tongues, and underfoot, which is a nod to Sabrina's first name. Her signature is added upon the heels of the sneakers. The Sabrina 1 "Oreo" sneakers will be released at a retail price of $130 in the coming months.