When does New York Fashion Week SS24 start? Schedule explored

The New York Fashion Week is set to return with its SS24 collection in November 2023, and the Council of Fashion Designers of America has officially released the calendar.

After previously being held during September 9 to September 14, 2022, this year, the event will kick-start on Friday, September 8, 2023, with Helmut Lang's fashion show. Peter Do's will present his debut show as the opening event.

The event will be carried on till Wednesday evening, September 13, 2023, and the CFDA Fashion Awards 2022 winner for Accessories Designer of the Year, Raul Lopez, will present his collection for the LUAR fashion label.

The entire fashion week features more than 70 confirmed fashion shows, designers, and more digitally presented shows.

More about the upcoming New York Fashion Week for September 2023 and the show details

NYWF is a semi-annual event held in September and February, one of the most iconic events for Fashion enthusiasts. The event is one of the biggest fashion weeks alongside Paris Fashion Week. The event usually spans anywhere from a week to nine days.

For those who aren't in the know, the event features multiple international fashion shows, which are shown to the press, buyers, and the general public beforehand to give an idea of the next season's trend.

For SS24, the event will explore the collection of Anna Sui, Brandon Maxwell, Altuzarra, Area, COS, Dion Lee, Christian Siriano, Palomo Spain, Prabal Gurung, Sergio Hudson, Michael Kors, LaQuan Smith, Tory Burch, and more.

Ralph Lauren and Phillip Lim will also make a comeback on the runway. The CFDA CEO Steven Kolb talks about the fashion week,

"New York Fashion Week is an integral part of New York City’s vibrant culture and sense of constant evolution and discovery. This season’s official New York Fashion Week schedule plays to this sentiment and will once again showcase the best of American fashion, both emerging and established."

He further comments,

"We’re excited to see the return of Ralph Lauren, Jonathan Cohen and 3.1 Phillip Lim to the New York runway, adding to the week’s energy."

For the non-visitors, the shows and presentations can be seen live online via the Runway 360.

A detailed look at shows and timings

On September 8. the event will kick-off with Bronx and Banco presentation, continued by Helmut Lang, and the day will be marked off with the Pabal Gurung runway.

On September 9, the event will be kicked off with Bevza, followed by Proenza Schouler, Tibi, Son Jung Wan, Tadashi Shoji, Pat Bo, Alice+Olivia, Leonardo Fifth Avenue, Libertine, and Kim Shui.

September 10 will be kicked off with Studio 189, followed by Jane Wade, Jason Wu collection, Sixdo, Adeam, KGL, ONXSET, N.Digo, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Sergio Hudson, Staud, and Ashlyn So. On Monday, September 11, the day will start with Rentrayage, followed by Cavanagh Baker, Zankov, Aknvas, Altuzarra, Falguni Shane Peacock, Parsons MFA, RP New York, and Melke.

On September 12, the day will kick off with Naeem Khan, followed by Brandon Maxwell, Concept Kore, Kozaburo, Bishme Cromartie, Pamella Roland, Luis de Javier, FIT MFA Fashion Design 2023 Graduate Showcase “UNI / VERSAL” Runway and lastly Elena Velez.

For the concluding day, September 13, the day will kickstart with Indonesia Now Runway, followed by Frederick Anderson, Puppets & Puppets, Bibhu Mohapatra, Tiffany Brown Designs, Ruby Fang, Badgley Mischka Runway, and The Blonds.